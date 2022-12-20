Lamar Odom Tells All In "Sex, Drugs, and Kardashians" Doc: I Loved Crack More Than I Loved Khloe!

This week marks nine years since Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian went their separate ways.

(Yes, Khloe filed for divorce right before Christmas — but in fairness, Lamar didn’t leave her with much choice.)

And those years have not been kind to Lamar.

But despite all that Lamar has endured in the time since his marriage and his reality TV career came to an end, it seems that Khloe is still at the forefront of his mind.

Lamar Odom is starring in a new documentary. And Khloe Kardashian probably won’t like what he has to say. (Photo via YouTube)

In a move that’s unlikely to endear him to his ex, Odom announced this week that he’ll be the subject of a new TMZ-produced documentary titled Sex, Drugs, and Kardashians.

And it sounds like the title tells you everything you need to know about the subject matter.

“Drugs, that was my girlfriend,” Odom tells host Harvey Levin in a trailer released this week.

“I had a wife … and cocaine,” Lamar continues.

Odom goes on to reveal that Khloe knew he was using cocaine throughout their marriage.

He then credits her with supporting him throughout the worst years of his addiction.

“I mean, behind the scenes I put her through some s–t,” Odom says, with his head in his hands.

Khloe and Lamar on their E! network reality show. (Photo via E!)

“The things that y’all think y’all know is crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is really crazy.”

Lamar’s doc won’t premiere until January 3, but if this press release from TMZ is any indication, fans of messy drama and corny basketball puns will have a lot to look forward to:

“Lamar talks exclusively to TMZ, opening up like never before about his sex addiction and drug use and how it torpedoed his marriage to the love of his life and turned him into a shell of his former self,” the network writes.

Khloe and Lamar in happier times. (Photo via Getty)

“The good news…true to form Lamar has rebounded in a spectacular way,” the network writes.

Lamar has frequently discussed his desire to get back to together with Khloe, most recently addressing the subject earlier this year during his time on Celebrity Big Brother.

“I would just probably want to take her to dinner. It will be a blessing just to be in her presence. Just to tell her I’m sorry and what a fool I was,” Odom said at the time.

Lamar Odom has been through a lot! (Photo via Getty)

“She has the right to never, ever want to see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change,” Odom said.

Khloe probably wouldn’t go so far as to say she never wants to see Lamar again.

But she probably won’t be going out to dinner with him anytime soon.

Khloe Kardashian appears in this obviously edited photo. This time, she claims that she never posted the doctored pic, and initially seemed to blame her team. (Image Credit: Instagram)

After all, Khloe just welcomed her second child, and she has a lot on her plate these days.

She’s probably not looking to reintroduce Lamar-caliber chaos into her life!