Nick Carter Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman, Giving Her STD That Led to Cancer

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A fourth woman has now come forward to accuse Nick Carter of sexual assault.

In a lawsuit filed this week, a woman named Laura Penly alleges that Carter assaulted her in approximately 2004 when she was around 19 years old.

In a statement issued by his attorneys, Carter has denied the claims.

Singer Nick Carter attends the premiere of Gravitas Ventures’ “Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of” at on January 29, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Nick Carter accused of infecting victim with STD that led to cervical cancer

According to her lawsuit, Penly and Carter were associated between December 2004 to February 2005.

In court documents obtained by People magazine, she describes theirs as a “sexually intimate relationship and [they] would see each other approximately every few weeks.”

She says that on at least one occasion Carter “refused” to wear protection, leading her to think “he was ‘clean’ of sexually transmittable diseases.”

Toward the end of the relationship, Penly says, she was lured to Carter’s home with an invitation to watch movies. She claims that when she arrived, Carter “told her no because the only reason she was there was to have sex.”

Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys attends “Bingo Under The Stars” in celebration of Pride, hosted by members of NSYNC and Backstreet Boys at The Grove on June 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It was then Penly claims, that Carter “forcefully” assaulted her, despite her “saying ‘no’ multiple times.”

Carter allegedly “failed to use protection to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted infections to” Penly.

Penly describes horrific aftermath of alleged assault

Penly says that in July of 2005, she tested positive for chlamydia and gonorrhea, plus cancerous cells.

She says she had never had unprotected sex with anyone else, and Carter had “infected plaintiff with various sexually transmitted diseases, including the human papillomavirus (commonly known as HPV), a sexually transmitted infection known to cause health problems such as cervical cancer.”

By August, she “was diagnosed with Stage 2 Cervical Cancer and had to undergo numerous treatments,” which caused “severe emotional distress, physical anguish, medical issues, intimacy issues, and other complex trauma.”

Penly is seeking damages in excess of $15,000 and is demanding a jury trial.

Nick Carter visits Planet Hollywood Times Square on September 24, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Previous allegations against Carter were detailed in a documentary on the subject.

“It takes profound courage and resilience for survivors of sexual assault to publicly come forward in pursuit of justice, particularly in the music industry that has long fostered a pervasive environment of sexual exploitation,” Gianna N. Elliot, an attorney with Marsh Law Firm, which is representing Penly, said in a statement.

“Carter used his power, status, and fame to sexually abuse and assault multiple young women and avoid any accountability. This lawsuit aims to change that pattern,” Elliot continued.

“We hope that Laura receives the justice she rightfully deserves and that this lawsuit serves as a catalyst, empowering other survivors to raise their voices and hold their abusers to account.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.