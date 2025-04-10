Jax Taylor Reacts to Son’s Autism Diagnosis

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jax Taylor has opened up about something so very personal and painful. Yet also inspiring.

The reality star’s son has been diagnosed with autism.

“We’ve known for a while,” Taylor told Extra on April 9, referring to ex-Brittany Cartwright and adding:

“Brittany and I have been going back and forth on how we wanted to tell everybody. My little boy is amazing. He’s so beautiful. He’s so delicious. He’s such a smart individual you know, but he’s obviously got some issues with autism.”

Earlier that same day, Cartwright announced in an interview with People Magazine that the estranged spouses’ three-year old had been diagnosed six months before.

“I want to be affiliated with autism for the rest of my life,” Taylor said in the wake of this confirmation.

“I want to be in charities. I want to be whatever I can do to spread awareness to help financially, physically, mental. I want to be a part of it all. I feel like this is a sign from somebody that I need to be a part of this world and I want to help out other parents. I want to meet other parents.”

Taylor recently admitted to serious and dangerous cocaine use.

He’s also said he has bipolar disorder.

In this latest case of candor, the Vanderpump Rules alum added:

“When you see other kids … progressing a little bit further than your son and you’re like ‘Why aren’t they understanding?’ It can be a little frustrating, but I know he’ll get there. He’s just taking a little longer.”

Cartwright, 3for her part6, told People that Cruz is mostly nonverbal, yet will “sporadically say different words.”

She said it’s “difficult because I’ve never heard him say, ‘I love you.’ But he is so loving, and he shows me he loves me every single day. He is such a mommy’s boy.”

Continued Brittany on this sensitive topic:

“This is the time he’s building his brain.

“I’m just trying to do everything I possibly can to help him live the happiest life ever. I feel very blessed that I’m able to give him everything that he needs, and that’s why I want to help as many mothers as I can. I have learned so much over the past couple years.”

Taylor, meanwhile, is trying to rebuild his life.

He told Extra Extra that Cruz “is my sole force, my driving force to being here today. That little boy is my angel. I love him more than anything in the world.”