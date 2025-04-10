Scott Shriner: Weezer Bassist’s Wife Shot By Cops, Charged With Attempted Murder

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have a bizarre story out of Los Angeles, where the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner was reportedly shot by police on Tuesday.

The trouble began when California Highway Patrol and LAPD officers responded to calls of a hit-and-run accident in the LA neighborhood of Eagle Rock.

Three suspects reportedly fled on foot, leading police to chase after them.

The chase led them into the Shriners’ backyard, allegedly prompting Jillian to step outside with a 9mm handgun.

Scott Shriner and Jillian Lauren attend PEN America 2018 LitFest Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on November 02, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for PEN America)

Jillian Shriner’s encounter with police nearly turns deadly

Law enforcement sources say Jillian was ordered to drop the weapon “numerous times.”

“However, she refused,” says a rep for the LAPD.

Officers fired, and Jillian reportedly retreated back inside her home. She later emerged in order to be treated for her injuries.

While in the hospital, she was booked on attempted murder charges. Jillian’s bail was set at $1 million.

Bassist Scott Shriner of Weezer and his wife, writer Jillian Lauren, attend the “Duck Commander Musical” premiere at the Crown Theater at the Rio Hotel & Casino on April 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It’s unclear if she’s still in custody. Both she and Scott have thus far declined to comment publicly on the matter.

Little is known about Jillian other than the fact that she and Shriner are parents to two children, and she’s an author who is credited with two books — Some Girls: My Life in a Harem and Behold the Monster: Confronting America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer.

Earlier this year, she revealed that she had undergone successful treatment for cancer.

A trying year for the Shriner clan

“Yes, I have a little bit of the C word y’all. I know a lot of us do,” Jillian wrote on Instagram.

Scott Shriner and Jillian Lauren arrive at the PEN America LitFest Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on November 2, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I’m here to thank the incredible oncology team here, who pulled me through a complicated operation without a hitch,” she continued.

“I am always so grateful for every second of the compassionate, and excellent medical care I receive in my life. Thank you to all the remarkable health care workers, who take our lives in your hands. And let’s all breathe,” she captioned her post.”

As for what’s next for Jillian, that’s anyone’s guess. She’ll likely argue that she was spooked by the commotion in her backyard, but if she really pointed a gun at police, that explanation probably won’t be enough to save her from legal consequences.

A plea deal might enable her to avoid jail time, but she likely has several months of legal wrangling ahead of her.

The most important thing now is that her injuries appear to be minor.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.