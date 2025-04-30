Alijah Arenas: Teen Son of Gilbert Arenas Out of Coma, Released From Hospital

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have wonderful news to report about the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas.

Last week, we reported that 18-year-old Alijah Arenas has crashed his Tesla Cybertruck while driving in Los Angeles around 4:55 a.m. on Thursday.

The situation looked grim at first, but now, ESPN and other outlets have confirmed that Alijas has emerged from his coma and been released from his coma.

One of the top high school basketball prospects in the country, Alijah recently committed to playing at USC after he graduates.

Alijah Arenas seen on the court during the 48th Annual McDonald’s All-American Games with halftime performance from GloRilla at Barclays Center on April 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for McDonald’s)

Alijah is currently ranked both the number four high school player and number one shooting guard in the country, and he recently signed a sponsorship deal with Adidas.

The exact nature of his injuries remains unclear, but the news of his rapid recovery is highly encouraging.

“We are grateful to share that Alijah Arenas has been released from the hospital and is now resting comfortably under close watch. While his journey to fulll recovery is just beginning, his spirit remains strong, and he is surrounded by love and support,” reads a statement released by Alijah’s family today.

“The Govan and Arenas family are preparing for the road ahead with faith and determination, committed to nurturing Alijah back to 100%. He remains blessed, resilient, and in high spirits.”

The family added that Alijah is “resting comfortably under close watch” and that his “spirit remains strong.”

Alijah Arenas’ injuries sparked concern among fans

In the wake of his accident, there was a lot of speculation and very few confirmed facts regarding Alijah’s condition.

“Five-star prospect and USC commit Alijah Arenas was involved in a serious car crash early Thursday morning, hospitalized and placed into an induced coma, sources tell ESPN,” senior NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN reported.

According to TMZ, Alijah’s vehicle was “ablaze” when rescuers arrived, and the crash left it “completely mangled on the side of the road.”

The son of a basketball legend

Gilbert Arenas is a three-time NBA all-star, and he currently hosts the popular “Gil’s Arena” podcast.

“Our personalities are a little the same,” Alijah said of his dad during a recent interview. “I feel like that’s my dad’s dream too, that I could get to that level.”

Head coach Gilbert Arenas of the Enemies looks on during the game against the Power in BIG3 Week Three at Comerica Center on July 02, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images for BIG3)

“It’s very surprising watching him actually dive into the game, you know, physically, mentally,” Gilbert chimed in.

“Ain’t no days off … We get 3 [hundred or] 400 shots up before school,” Gilbert said of Alijah during a recent appearance on Paul George’s podcast.

“He’s coachable … depending on what day it is in the mornings we’ll get up at like 5:30 so he [practices] an hour and a half. [He goes to school, comes home and then] works out and we got lifting right after and then we got more shooting, more dribbling.”

We will have further updates on Alijah’s recovery as new information becomes available.