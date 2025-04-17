Emily in Paris Season 5 Shocker: Who’s Leaving?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We hope you’re sitting down, Emily in Paris fans.

On April 17, multiple entertainment news outlets reported that a major character will NOT return for Emily in Paris Season 5.

One of Emily’s many love interests, you may be assuming?

Nope. You know what they say about people who assume, right?

Instead, we can confirm that Camille Razat — who has portrayed the popular show’s main villain almost since the beginning of its run — will not be part of the upcoming cast.

Razat has played Emily’s friend and Gabriel’s ex-girlfriend, Cami, for the duration of the comedy’s run on Netflix.

On Season 4, Cami juggled a relationship with girlfriend Sofia … while pregnant with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel’s baby.

However, the pregnancy turned out to be a false positive.

The experience did, however, convince Cami that she wants to be a mother and, in the finale, a now-single Cami told Emily that she’s adopting a baby.

It’s unclear at this time how Cami will be written off; no one associated with Emily in Paris has yet commented on this shake-up.

Emily in Paris Season 5 will start production next month, filming first in Rome and then in Paris.

It will premiere some time later this year, Netflix having confirmed returning cast members for the new installment.

They include Season 3 series regulars Collins (Emily Cooper), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc) and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), as well as Lucien Laviscount as Emily’s former boyfriend Alfi.

Yes, he’ll be back full-time next season; as will Eugenio Franceschini (Marcello), who was introduced last season as new recurring character.

No word yet on if fellow new addition Thalia Besson (Genevieve) will also may join them.

During a an earlier Q&A, showrunner Darren Star told TV Line that he wasn’t certain how much Cami’s journey would be a part of the show moving forward.

“Characters can come in and out of a series, but you don’t necessarily have to see them,” Star said back then. “I don’t know how much of Camille we’ll see next season. But again, she’s part of the world of the series.”

On the storyline front, Emily was appointed as the head of Agence Grateau’s new Rome office at the end of Season 4, which means the marketing executive is set to live with Marcello.

In a spur-of-the-moment decision, though, Gabriel also decided to pack his bags for Italy.

“Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome,” Darren told Tudum in September.

“I want to stay ahead of the audience and take them to unexpected places. It doesn’t mean that Emily’s leaving Paris forever, but the show has the ability to have a bigger footprint.”

The Netflix program, which premiered in 2020, centers around Emily Cooper (Collins) and her typically hilarious attempts to find her footing in France after moving from the United States for a new job.