Love Island Spinoff CONFIRMED: Who Will Star?

Are you ready for more Love Island, reality television fans?

Earlier this week, Peacock confirmed that it has scheduled a spinoff of its gigantic hit, Love Island USA.

With working title Love Island: Beyond the Villa, the series will premiere this summer.

The new series will chronicle a handful of fan favorites from season 6 as they try to figure out their lives away from the island. What a crazy concept, right?

The cast will inclide JaNa Craig, Serena Page, Leah Kateb, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker and Kendall Washington with additional appearances from other former Love Island personalities.

According to the official synopsis, the Love Island spinoff “follows everyone’s favorite Season 6 Islanders around Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa.”

Love Off the Island, one might say.

Hosted by Ariana Madix, Love Island USA Season 6 became Peacock’s most-watched and most-talked about program last summer… in terms of minutes watched and volume of social conversation.

The show features a group of attractive singles on a search for romance in a beautiful Fijian villa.

Throughout their stay, these contestants couple up and face heart-racing challenges. It’s sort of like Survivor meets The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

On its latest edition, Serena came out on tap with Kordell Beckham, who was not included in the “Beyond the Villa” cast list; while Leah and Miguel were runner-ups and JaNa and Kenny took third place.

The spinoff news comes after months of teasers and/or intriguing quotes from the cast that date back to the season finale in July.

“You guys will see more of us,” Leah previously told People Magazine of herself, Serena and JaNa. “We will be on your screens. We will be on your cell phones. Trust me, guys, we want to see you guys as much as you want to see us.”

As for why Beckham has not yet been confirmed as a participant on Beyond the Villa?

He’s still very much with Serena.

“He’s gunna be in it with me!!! they just couldn’t announce him as part of the main cast [because] my baby booked another role,” Page replied to a fan on Snapchat wondering about Beckham’s whereabouts.

On this same platform, another individual warned Page to “stay away from the drama” on the new show and advised her to “not let them producers do fake drama.”

In response, Page told fans that the cast would “have creative control” over the show, adding:

“It’s just to show u guys what we’re up to really. I wouldn’t be a part of anything that would put my relationship or friendships at risk.”