Kylie Kelce Debuts Newborn on Podcast, Jokes About Baby’s Name

As you very likely know by now, SHE’S HERE!

Earlier this week, Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce welcomed their fourth child… a daughter named Finnley Anne Kelce.

This isn’t just the couple’s fourth child. It is also their fourth girl, as the retired NFL star and his wife are also parents to Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Chris Stapleton’s Performance Live From The Fillmore New Orleans for SiriusXM and Pandora on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

On her latest podcast, Kylie said she had given listeners “fair warning” that this latest girl might not have two Ts in her first name.

Truth be told, she didn’t have any name at all for the first 24 hours of her life.

“We had an idea. We had discussed names with anyone that we could trust to not share names, and we didn’t go with a single option that we had been discussing,” Kylie said, laughing, even joking that she contemplated just calling her Baby Girl Kelce at one point.

When it came time for the couple to be discharged from the hospital, Kylie said she only had Finn’s middle name: Anne.

“It’s the most generic middle name you could possibly have,” she noted. “I love that I’m just roasting myself.”

Kylie Kelce and her newborn are on the former’s podcast. (YouTube)

Elsewhere, the mother of four said on air that she and Jason were considering the names Colette (Cole) for short and Georgie, but noted: “I didn’t like anything that got us to Georgie.”

She went on along this topic, referencing her dog who died a year ago:

“One of the other names we considered was Winifred. That is not the name of our dead dog. Her name was Winnie, and we had plans to call the baby Freddie because I think a little girl named Freddie has to be, like, so badass and so cute.”

As for any critics out there?

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of “Kelce” on September 08, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Anyone who isn’t a fan of this baby’s name?

“I totally respect your opinion on the names of our children,” Kylie said. “You’re allowed to have your own opinion, but I actually don’t care what it is. And I mean that in the most, like, loving and respectful way.”

Despite the rushed nature of the name selection, Kylie emphasized of her baby girl:

“She’s very much a Finn. Like, she’s a cute, little Finn.”

Kylie also said that Finn had been a contender for her second daughter’s name.

A pregnant Kylie Kelce sits and speaks with a guest on her ‘Not Gonna Lie’ podcast in March of 2025. (Image Credit: YouTube)

For whatever it’s worth, the name Finn has the approval of the baby girl’s famous uncle, Travis Kelce, who met the little one virtually during a taping of Travis and Jason’s New Heights podcast.

“Finn Anne, that’s adorable!” Travis told his brother upon seeing his niece over Zoom, adding: “Hey, little muffin! Look at you.”