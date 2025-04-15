Rain Brown, Alaskan Bush People Star, Arrested on First Degree Burglary Charges

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Rain Brown is in serious trouble with the law.

The former Alaskan Bush People cast member was arrested (along with husband Josiah) on April 11 and charged with burglary in the first degree … malicious mischief in the first degree … and criminal trespassing in the second degree.

The reality star remained behind bars for three days.

Rain Brown during a scene on Alaskan Bush People. (TLC)

Not many details are available at this time, but Rain’s brother and sister-in-law filed for a restraining order in August because they claimed they needed “protection from someone who has committed unlawful harassment.”

The pair accused Rain of “stalking” and added that there was “threat of violence including malicious and intentional threat or presence of firearm/weapon causing substantial emotional distress.”

The restraining order request was denied, but Rain’s relatives asked the court to keep her away from their own children and asked for her numerous weapons to be confiscated.

In Noah Brown’s legal Declaration in Support of Motion for Ex Parte Restraining Order, he accused Rain of “using cocaine and meth and consuming alcohol.”

Rain Brown has often been open about her mental health. (Instagram)

Days after the Petition for Order of Protection request was filed with the court, Rain wrote on Instagram:

“How come in a world so harsh it is praised more to be fake [than] it is to be real? Why do I have to pretend I don’t know what the F word is? Or pretend that I am a ‘perfect’ woman?

“Many of you have watched me grow up from a very young child into the strong capable woman I am today, who quite frankly doesn’t give a flying [f-ck] about what anyone thinks of me.

“If that sentence offended you and you asked yourself ‘What happened to her?!’ Keep asking that question, maybe one day I’ll write a book.

“But as you go to type your mean comment about what I have to say remember this: What would you do if when you were yourself the world told you ‘you’re not acting like yourself!’ Who would you listen to? Yourself? Or the opinions of others? Have a blessed day everyone… God and Jesus bless and keep you in his everlasting light.”

(Instagram)

Back in 2018, Rain Brown opened up about various mental health struggles, writing online:

A little bit ago I was given a week off from work, I had been working almost non stop for about a year, I showed up on time I worked I laughed and I reluctantly took the weekends off, even though I was proud of how hard I was working I was also not taking a lot of time for my mental health,

I got very caught up in the daily stresses and struggles of life and had no time to just be me, and I’m not gonna lie, I lost sight of my values, who I was, and who I wanted to be. I’ve spent the last week painting, cooking, cleaning, driving, hiking, eating, catching up with friends, and my favorite, spending time with the people I love.

Standing here at the end of my week with a clear mind and a very full heart, I say. If you find yourself overthinking, overwhelmed, and just plain stressed? Take a break. Rebuild yourself, find yourself again and I promise you, you will come out better in the end. I love you all and God bless my lovely’s.

Alaskan Bush People aired on Discovery from 2014 to 2022.

From what we can understand, it’s either on a lengthy hiatus these days or it’s been canceled.