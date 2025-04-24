Demi Moore & Kevin Costner: Are They Dating?

Are Demi Moore and Kevin Costner dating?
Fresh on the heels of Moore losing the Oscar, she may have a new prize.
A new report dishes that she and Costner are working on turning their friendship into a relationship.
Will these veteran actors form a new power couple, one decades in the making? The timing could be perfect.
Are Kevin Costner and Demi Moore going to date?
According to a report by Closer, Kevin Costner and Demi Moore have been exploring evolving their friendship into something more romantic.
“Kevin has had a crush on Demi since they first met in the 1980s,” the inside source reported.
The insider explained that “there just wasn’t ever the opportunity to pursue her.” Not until recently.
“But now, they’re both single,” the source pointed out.
“And,” the insider alleged, “he’s seeing this as a long-awaited chance to date his dream woman.”
The source emphasized:
“Kevin is being careful not to push too hard – he’s smart enough to know that would be a turn-off to Demi.”
They’ve known each other for decades
“Kevin and Demi have been flirting for a while,” the insider claimed.
“And now,” the source continued, “he’s looking to strike in the most gentlemanly way.” Oh? And how is that?
“By cheering her on,” the insider detailed, “and encouraging her not to give up after she lost the Best Actress Oscar to Mikey Madison.”
“But it’s up to Demi if she wants to take the flirtation further,” the source then emphasized.
“And,” the insider added, “friends think she definitely should.”
The source then teased:
“Don’t be surprised if they’re seen spending more time together in public very soon.”
Will they actually end up dating?
Considering their shared status as veteran actors and how long they’ve known each other, it’s tempting that the two could make a relationship work. Or at least try to.
But we have to emphasize that reports have linked Costner to everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Hoda Kotb. He himself spoke out to quash Jewel dating rumors.
If you feel invested in Costner and Moore’s romantic futures, it’s smart to keep an eye on these two. But for now, we’ll believe a relationship when we see it.
The “talking” stage just isn’t going to cut it.