Demi Moore & Kevin Costner: Are They Dating?

Are Demi Moore and Kevin Costner dating?

Fresh on the heels of Moore losing the Oscar, she may have a new prize.

A new report dishes that she and Costner are working on turning their friendship into a relationship.

Will these veteran actors form a new power couple, one decades in the making? The timing could be perfect.

Kevin Costner attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

According to a report by Closer, Kevin Costner and Demi Moore have been exploring evolving their friendship into something more romantic.

“Kevin has had a crush on Demi since they first met in the 1980s,” the inside source reported.

The insider explained that “there just wasn’t ever the opportunity to pursue her.” Not until recently.

Actress Demi Moore attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“But now, they’re both single,” the source pointed out.

“And,” the insider alleged, “he’s seeing this as a long-awaited chance to date his dream woman.”

The source emphasized:

“Kevin is being careful not to push too hard – he’s smart enough to know that would be a turn-off to Demi.”

Kevin Costner attends the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE)’s 72nd Annual Golden Reel Awards at The Ebell of Los Angeles on February 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

They’ve known each other for decades

“Kevin and Demi have been flirting for a while,” the insider claimed.

“And now,” the source continued, “he’s looking to strike in the most gentlemanly way.” Oh? And how is that?

“By cheering her on,” the insider detailed, “and encouraging her not to give up after she lost the Best Actress Oscar to Mikey Madison.”

Actress Demi Moore arrives for the 97th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, February 25, 2025. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

“But it’s up to Demi if she wants to take the flirtation further,” the source then emphasized.

“And,” the insider added, “friends think she definitely should.”

The source then teased:

“Don’t be surprised if they’re seen spending more time together in public very soon.”

Kevin Costner attends the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Will they actually end up dating?

Considering their shared status as veteran actors and how long they’ve known each other, it’s tempting that the two could make a relationship work. Or at least try to.

But we have to emphasize that reports have linked Costner to everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Hoda Kotb. He himself spoke out to quash Jewel dating rumors.

If you feel invested in Costner and Moore’s romantic futures, it’s smart to keep an eye on these two. But for now, we’ll believe a relationship when we see it.

The “talking” stage just isn’t going to cut it.