Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Clashing Over Sale of $68 Million Mansion: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been over three months since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finalized their divorce.

But it seems that the exes still have some important affairs to settle.

And the situation reportedly has them haggling over some very large sums of money.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Ben and Jen’s dream home has become a real estate nightmare

You see, Affleck and Lopez bought a $60 million mansion in Beverly Hills in 2023.

The place is now on the market for $68 million. But apparently, it’s not attracting any interest.

Obviously, Ben and Jen want to get the place sold. Not only is a whole lot of money involved, but it’s the last large chunk of their shared portfolio.

Once the papers are signed, they can move on with their lives. But it seems that the exes just can’t agree on the best way to close this deal.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Celebration at Nya Studios on December 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jen allegedly refuses to compromise

According to a new report from TMZ, Ben wants to dramatically lower the asking price — but Jen disagrees with that approach.

Experts on the LA real estate market tell the site that Affleck and Lopez are currently asking way too much.

In fact, it seems they would need to “drop the price at least 15%” if they want to attract buyers.

Ben’s down to slash the price, but Jen reportedly refuses, insisting that the place is worth at least $68 million.

Ben Affleck, wearing Gucci, and Jennifer Lopez, wearing Gucci, attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)

Even for two very wealthy people like Ben and Jen — and even split two ways — $68 million is a whole lot of money.

So the sale of this 38,000-square-foot home has probably resulted in quite a few headaches in recent months. Likely compounding Ben and Jen’s frustrations is the fact that neither of them ever liked the house.

“Ben never liked the house,” an insider told People magazine in June of 2024. “It’s too far away from his kids.”

And apparently, Jen felt that the place was “too big for her.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament hosted by TAO Group Hospitality at LAVO Restaurant & Nightclub at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Now, with their marriage at an end, these two A-listers are stuck with a sprawling mansion that neither of them ever really wanted.

TMZ reports that one offer was made for $64 million, but the buyers pulled out during escrow.

It seems that Jen was okay with that deal, but she simply can not abide a 15% price drop.

If there’s any silver lining here, it’s that maybe this disagreement has confirmed to Ben and Jen that they made the right decision when they called it quits.