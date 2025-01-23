Christine Brown: I Am SO Done with Robyn and Meri!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christine Brown has made it very clear for a very long time now:

She is done with Kody Brown.

The Sister Wives star walked away from that unhealthy relationship in November 2021 and later married David Woolley and has not looked back since.

But here’s the thing, you guys…

Christine Brown smirks in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Christine is done with a couple other people who were once in her close circle, as well.

“I haven’t talked to Meri or Robyn for years, and it’s funny,” Brown said on a recent episode of iHeart’s Rogue Energy podcast. “We’ll just keep it like that. I don’t need to develop a relationship with them.”

The mother of six added that one of the benefits of getting older is that you can decide who you want in your life without much concern or anxiety.

For example? How she didn’t feel bad about not inviting Meri and Robyn to her wedding to Woolley in October 2023.

Christine Brown and David Woolley sit for an interview on Sister Wives. (TLC)

“A great thing about being older when you married is that you really only have to invite the people you really want there,” Christine explained on this podcast.

“There’s no obligatory invitations that go out to some Uncle Bob or Uncle Jed, but you’re like, ‘I really don’t want him there. He’s gonna blah, blah, blah. He always this blah, blah, blah.’ We didn’t have to.”

In simple terms?

Christine is living her own, independent life. She isn’t part of any polygamous unit any longer. And she’s loving this freedom!

Christine and Kody Brown are no longer married. That’s probably a good thing. (TLC)

It hasn’t exactly been a secret that Christine doesn’t talk to Meri.

She’s been extremely candid for years now, too, in the way she feels about Robyn — specifically how Kody has showed such clear favoritism toward her and how this.

“I don’t trust her,” Christine previously said a Sister Wives one-on-one special, referring to Robyn.

“I think she says one thing but does another. How can you say you want the whole big family picture, but then do all these separate things with Kody?

“How can you say you want the whole big family picture when he’s over at your house all the time?”

Christine Brown deserves props for getting away from Kody. (TLC)

For the record, Kody is legally married to Robyn and now only married to Robyn overall.

After Christine left him, Janelle Brown also ditched the father of 17 and Meri followed suit in January 2023.

All three women seem much better off at this point, wouldn’t you say?