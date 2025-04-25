PK Kemsley CAUGHT Kissing Shana Wall in Wake of Dorit Divorce

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s official, and perhaps sad for those who do their best to believe in true love:

PK Kemsley has moved on from his estranged wife, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley.

Just about a year after we learned that the spouses we splitting after nine years of marriage, cameras have captured the 57-year was photographed kissing Shana Wall outside Cipriani’s restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

Yes, the same Shana Wall who appeared on The Amazing Race Season 12.

Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley arrive for the iGo.live Launch Event at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

On April 24, E! News caught Wall with her her arms wrapped around the businessman as they shared sweet smooches after seemingly enjoying an evening out together.

The apparent lovers stared into each other’s eyes and exited the eatery walking hand in hand.

It sure sounds serious and/or intimate, doesn’t it?

Based on these photos, PK was dressed in all-black while the blond reality star donned a midriff-baring, cream-colored top and matching pencil skirt with nude high heels.

Shana Wall arrives at the Apple Lounge Opening on August 14, 2008 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

According to her Instagram page, Wall — who previously dated American Idol host Ryan Seacrest — is a certified sommelier and content creator.

Prior to making out with Kemsley, Wall posted photos on her Instagram Story of a girls’ night out dinner with close friends including former Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa.

As for PK and Dorit?

Dorit Kemsley attends the 2024 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Back in May 2024, the two announced they were going their separate ways. (The couple share son Jagger, 11, and daughter Phoenix, 9.)

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage,” Dorit wrote via Instagram at the time.

“We have had our struggles over the past few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together.

“To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children.

“We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey.”

Dorit Kemsley attends the Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala at The Beverly Hilton on April 22, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Homeless Not Toothless)

Her former husband’s spit-swapping also proved Dorit was telling the truth when she recently admitted there’s “less and less” hope of a reconciliation in the ex-couple’s future.

“As of a week ago, I’ve chosen not to have much of a relationship with him,” the 48-year-old said earlier this month during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion.

“I said, ‘The way you’re making me feel in this moment, I don’t think I can have a relationship with you, even a friendship.’ That was less than a week ago, and I stand by it.”

Dorit has said she’s “sad” about the development, adding:

“He’s my soul, he’s my blood, he’s my heart and I hate that, because it makes it so much more difficult. But I also know I need peace.”