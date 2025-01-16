Carrie Underwood: FIRED from American Idol Over Donald Trump Support?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

All across the country, plenty of observers are judging Carrie Underwood at the moment.

As they do so, a common question is now being asked:

Will Carrie Underwood return next season to judge contestants on American Idol?

Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Ryan Seacrest pose for a photo during “American Idol” Season 8 Judges Photo Call on October 2, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The artist was chosen this week to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, January 20… but instead of receiving messages of congratulations from folks around the nation, Underwood has instead received a great deal of backlash.

We don’t need to delve into why, do we?

Donald Trump has been elected President on two separate occasions, yet he’s likely the most polarizing person on the planet — with many believing he’s a racist, a rapist, a fascist or some combination of all these things.

And the singer is clearly aware of some of the negative responses out there.

Carrie Underwood performs during Times Square New Year’s Eve 2025 Celebration on December 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said in a statement to People Magazine a couple days ago, adding:

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Back in January 2017, Trump was turned down by a number of musicians who were asked to fill a similar role at his first inauguration.

In the end, 3 Doors Down, Toby Keith, Big & Rich and Jackie Evancho were among a number of stars who signed on to take part in this celebration of the transition of power.

Carrie Underwood performs on ABC’s “Good Morning America” at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

According to the Sun, meanwhile, American Idol producers are “not happy” that Underwood has entered the political fray in any matter whatsoever.

But this doesn’t mean the celebrity is about to get the heave-ho.

“Carrie’s job is not in jeopardy,” an insider told the aforementioned publication, emphasizing there has been “no talks of firing her. She will continue her role as a judge.”

Carrie Underwood performs on stage for ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ABA)

The source went on:

“It doesn’t conflict with any of her Idol taping dates and [the inauguration] is before this season airs, so it doesn’t go against anything in her contract.

“But there are producers that don’t approve and are worried.”

Why? Because there’s been social media talk of an American Idol boycott and because executives simply had no idea this was a possibility.

“I don’t think anyone at the show knew about Carrie singing at the inauguration ahead of it coming out, it caught them all off guard… They don’t want the show to get political, they want it to be an escape from that.” this person said.

The goal of American Idol is to focus on entertainment only, The Sun explains, adding that Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest are far from psyched over their colleague’s decision.

Carrie Underwood attends the 2024 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Underwood will be joined by performers including Kid Rock, the Village People, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lee Greenwood, Rascal Flatts, Jason Aldean and more over the weekend and Monday as part of Trump‘s inauguration events in Washington, D.C.

An eight-time Grammy winner, Underwood will sing “America The Beautiful” at the swearing-in ceremony… with accompaniment from the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.