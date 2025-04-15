Brittany Cartwright Slams Jax Taylor: He’s Still Trying to Control My Life

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been six months since Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce from Jax Taylor.

But it seems that life for the troubled former couple hasn’t gotten much simpler.

With a new season of The Valley set to debut on Tuesday night, viewers might find themselves wondering if Jax and Brittany have managed to work out some sort of amicable co-parenting relationship in recent months.

The answer to that question — though unsurprising — is more than a little disappointing.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend â€œA Ride Through the Agesâ€: Wrangler Capsule Collection Launch at Fred Segal Sunset at Fred Segal on September 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Wrangler)

Brittany says Jax is still trying to control her life

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Brittany opened up about life after marriage — and it seems like Jax is almost as much of a pain as he was before.

“It’s weird that I still feel like he’s controlling things in my life. He’s super, super controlling in different ways. I feel like I haven’t spoken on how negative things really have been between us,” she told the outlet.

“The constant, like, ‘Who are you with? Are you talking to anybody? Are you this? Are you that?’”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

And while she and Jax did not part ways until after filming wrapped on The Valley Season 2, Brittany revealed that viewers will witness many of the problems that led to the demise of their marriage.

She even warned that their marital situation gets “a lot worse than people think” in upcoming episodes.

“Things are a lot worse than people think. Just the controlling aspect of everything– wanting to know where I’m at, what I’m doing 24/7. You’ll see throughout the season,” she said.

“They’re going to be like, ‘Wow. She went through all of this?’” Brittany continued. “And just because [Jax] is trying to be a better person doesn’t mean that it’s actually better.”

Jax’s battle with substance abuse

TV personalities Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Back in March, Jax revealed that he had been battling cocaine addiction for several years.

Needless to say, that revelation did not come as much of a surprise to anyone who had been observing his behavior on Vanderpump Rules or The Valley.

Jax says he’s now been drug-free for several months, though understandably, Brittany is skeptical of his ability to remain sober.

She says she regrets remaining in a relationship with an abusive addict for so long, but she takes pride in the fact that she eventually left her toxic marriage.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attends the People’s Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“I feel so much stronger for that. I have set so many boundaries and I’m sticking to my guns and I would’ve never done that [in the past],” she said.

“When you watch me on Vanderpump Rules … I was so intimidated and weak and manipulated and everything else,” she continued. “That’s not going to happen to me anymore.”

Brittany says that while some things never change, viewers should prepare to see a very different side of her on The Valley Season 2:

“I’m still the same Brittany, I’m still loving, I love all my friends, they’re amazing,” she said.

“I hope people still find me sweet and the Kentucky girl that I am, but [also that] I am a lot stronger and I’m putting my foot down in many ways [with Jax] and I’m never going to change that.”

We can’t wait to see more of the new and improved Brittany.