Justin Bieber Unleashes Thirst at Hailey After Divorce Rumors Swirl

Justin Bieber is thirsting up a storm.

The good news is that his unbridled horny energy is directed at his wife, Hailey.

After rumors of marital troubles and fans observing Justin cozying up to others, people weren’t so sure.

Does open and brazen thirst for Hailey mean that their marriage is okay?

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber (L) and US model Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, April 29, Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram page to share a series of photos.

The pics show her wearing a plunging black halter top.

The high waistline and low-cut jeans make for an eye-catching combo.

To be blunt, Hailey is thoroughly in her MILF era. She looks spectacular.

Hailey kept her caption simple, with a sun emoji and another emoji depicting a cityscape.

The most notable comment by far came from her husband.

Justin Bieber wrote under his wife’s photos: “Um woah.”

Following Hailey Bieber’s April 29 Instagram post, Justin Bieber replied with an understatedly thirsty “Um woah.” (Image Credit: Instagram)

In fact, Justin took things a little further than just a comment.

Perhaps fearing that not everyone would see what a gorgeous knockout his wife is, he shared the post to his Instagram Story.

Translation?

Everybody come look at how beautiful the woman he loves is.

Hailey Bieber, Beauty Innovator of the Year recipient attends DAOU Vineyards at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards 2025 at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 24, 2025. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for DAOU Vineyards)

Of course, the timing of this public display of general horniness is attracting some attention.

In recent months and especially recent weeks, divorce rumors and open signs of Bieber’s troubled state have had fans worried.

Justin openly thirsting after his wife feels like an indicator that their marriage is, at the very least, not ending right this minute.

(Even if some former couples have seen comments like this amidst a split, but not everyone is Tristan Thompson)

Hailey Bieber attends 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Does this mean that everything is okay?

Well … no.

Hailey’s photos mean that Hailey is very hot (which we knew).

And Justin’s reply means that he is unabashedly attracted to his wife, which most at least suspected.

Unfortunately, it takes more than just attraction — or love — to make a relationship work. We hope that they’re doing better than many fans fear.