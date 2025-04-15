Tammy Slaton Astounds 1000-Lb Sisters Fans with Weight Loss Reveal

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In a word? Wow.

In several more words that also apply to this situation?

Well done, Amy Slaton, you’re seriously amazing and inspiring and we’re so very proud of all that you’ve accomplished.

Confused? Allow us to explain…

Tammy Slaton says she has lost over 500 pounds. (TLC)

On the April 15 Season 7 premiere of 1,000-Lb Sisters, a producer will ask the lead star how much weight she has lost over the past few years.

“I’m down 500 pounds now,” she responds with a huge smile, reminding viewers that, at her heaviest, she weighed over 700 pounds.

“Right now, I’m weighing in at 238,” Tammy adds.

Seriously, that’s just astonishing. No matter how often we read about the pounds Slaton has shed, we remain in awe of how she has come so far.

Tammy Slaton says on Season 7 that she’s now dating a woman. (TLC)

Tammy was hospitalized in late 2021 and placed in a medically-induced coma.

“They’re just telling us that her lungs have given up, and like her body is shutting down,” sister Amanda said on an episode of the family’s reality show around this time, adding:

“So at this point, you know, we’re facing making funeral arrangements for my little sister…

“I’m just sitting here thinking, Oh my god. She’s been in such a bad place for so long. She waited too long. And now that she has the courage to step out and get the help that she needs, now this.”

Amy and Tammy Slaton pose here for a 1000-lb Sisters promo. (TLC)

To Tammy’s credit, she used this near-death experience to change her life.

The reality star has since entered a weight loss program and changed her diet and exercised more and also undergone gastric bypass surgery.

“Tammy has had quite the transformation!,” reads the caption connected to the clip from the Season 7 premiere that features Slaton discussing her figure. “Hear all about it on the season premiere of #1000lbSisters, Tuesday at 9/8c.”

Indeed, viewers will hear all about something else very personal about Tammy Slaton as well on this episode.

Tammy Slaton appears here on the season finale of 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

As previously detailed, we’ll learn that Slaton is now dating a woman.

“I have been seeing someone for the past couple months and it’s going pretty well,” Slaton says in a season premiere video released this week by People Magazine. “The person I’m dating is a woman.”

Such a reveal should not come as a shock to anyone who has been following Slaton for any length of time.

The reality star did previously say that she was now a lesbian,

“Lately I’ve been feeling like it’s time for me to start moving on and to start seeking love again, but this time I’m thinking of seeing a female,” Tammy told viewers on a Season 6 installment of 1000-lb Sisters, adding on air while referencing her late spouse:

“As it stands right now, I don’t want to be with another man. It just doesn’t feel right. I don’t even have those feelings for a guy anymore after Caleb passed.”

Amy and Tammy Slaton embrace for this TLC promotional poster. (TLC)

The 38-year-old also will say on this opening episode that she wants to approach her new relationship differently than her past ones — and signaled that her loved ones may express harsh judgement.

“So I haven’t told my family because my family’s gonna have something to say about it,” she says. “I think my family probably has more opinions than the world has a–holes because they be farting so much.

“I don’t know how my family’s gonna react when I tell them I’m seeing a woman.”

The season seven premiere of 1000-Lb. Sisters airs April 15 at 9/8c on TLC.