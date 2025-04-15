Meghan Markle Makes Rare, Emotional Comment on Painful Miscarriage

Meghan Markle does not often address this particular loss.
In late 2020, the Duchess of Sussex revealed her tragic miscarriage, describing the sense of loss and the physical pain of it.
Since then, she has understandably said very little in public on the topic.
Now, she is opening up about the experience. It’s clear that aspects of that pain still linger.
Meghan Markle is making a rare statement about her miscarriage
On the Tuesday, April 15 episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, Meghan Markle addressed the heavy topic of her 2020 miscarriage.
“I’ll bring this up if you’re comfortable talking about it because I know you’ve spoken publicly about as you’re doing Girls Who Code,” the Duchess of Sussex brought up to her guest, Reshma Saujani.
“All the interpersonal things that are happening for you at that time,” Meghan acknowledged. “And the miscarriages that you’ve experienced.”
“I’ve spoken about the miscarriage that we experienced,” Meghan stated.
“I think in some parallel way,” she expressed, “when you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for.”
Meghan continued:
“And to be able to be OK at a certain point to let something go, something go that you plan to love for a long time.”
‘I don’t think anyone’s seen it that way, like said it that way for me’
Saujani chimed in, saying that Meghan’s remark was “really insightful.”
She jokingly accused the As Ever founder of “reading my diaries.”
Saujani added: “I don’t think anyone’s seen it that way, like said it that way for me. But that’s right.”
In July of 2020, just months after departing from the royal firm (and the United Kingdom), Meghan suffered a miscarriage.
Prince Archie was a baby at the time. Princess Lilibet would not be born until 2021.
Months later, she would share that experience with the world, sharing that it began as a sharp cramp.
Hours later, she was in a hospital bed and holding Prince Harry’s hand, learning that she had lost the pregnancy.
Stress can be one of several factors that plays a role in miscarriages
Memorably, Prince Harry highlighted the role that he believes the bitter lawsuit against an intrusive tabloid played in the 2020 miscarriage.
(Remember when a private letter that Meghan wrote to her notoriously awful dad was published? That was central to the legal battle)
Not everyone who has suffered a miscarriage is willing to discuss it, or has a platform from which to do so.
But those who can and do, like Meghan, can help others feel less alone.