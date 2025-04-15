Meghan Markle Makes Rare, Emotional Comment on Painful Miscarriage

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle does not often address this particular loss.

In late 2020, the Duchess of Sussex revealed her tragic miscarriage, describing the sense of loss and the physical pain of it.

Since then, she has understandably said very little in public on the topic.

Now, she is opening up about the experience. It’s clear that aspects of that pain still linger.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a forum about digital responsibility at EAN University during a visit around Colombia on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle is making a rare statement about her miscarriage

On the Tuesday, April 15 episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, Meghan Markle addressed the heavy topic of her 2020 miscarriage.

“I’ll bring this up if you’re comfortable talking about it because I know you’ve spoken publicly about as you’re doing Girls Who Code,” the Duchess of Sussex brought up to her guest, Reshma Saujani.

“All the interpersonal things that are happening for you at that time,” Meghan acknowledged. “And the miscarriages that you’ve experienced.”

Meghan Markle addresses the audience during the “Afro women and power” forum, at the Municipal Theatre in Cali, Colombia, on August 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP) (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’ve spoken about the miscarriage that we experienced,” Meghan stated.

“I think in some parallel way,” she expressed, “when you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for.”

Meghan continued:

“And to be able to be OK at a certain point to let something go, something go that you plan to love for a long time.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

‘I don’t think anyone’s seen it that way, like said it that way for me’

Saujani chimed in, saying that Meghan’s remark was “really insightful.”

She jokingly accused the As Ever founder of “reading my diaries.”

Saujani added: “I don’t think anyone’s seen it that way, like said it that way for me. But that’s right.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

In July of 2020, just months after departing from the royal firm (and the United Kingdom), Meghan suffered a miscarriage.

Prince Archie was a baby at the time. Princess Lilibet would not be born until 2021.

Months later, she would share that experience with the world, sharing that it began as a sharp cramp.

Hours later, she was in a hospital bed and holding Prince Harry’s hand, learning that she had lost the pregnancy.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, looks on as she attends a Sit Out with Britain’s Prince Harry (unseen), Duke of Sussex, at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja on May 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Stress can be one of several factors that plays a role in miscarriages

Memorably, Prince Harry highlighted the role that he believes the bitter lawsuit against an intrusive tabloid played in the 2020 miscarriage.

(Remember when a private letter that Meghan wrote to her notoriously awful dad was published? That was central to the legal battle)

Not everyone who has suffered a miscarriage is willing to discuss it, or has a platform from which to do so.

But those who can and do, like Meghan, can help others feel less alone.