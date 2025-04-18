Anne Hathaway Dazzles Fans, Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors with Impossibly Ageless Look

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Anne Hathaway continues to refuse to age, and it’s leading to questions about cosmetic surgery.

Some instead accuse her of vampirism, but they’re joking. We think.

The famously beautiful actress’ years of sobriety alone probably cannot explain her radiant look.

But after recent photos went viral, everyone agrees that Hathaway remains a knockout. They just don’t agree on how.

Anne Hathaway attends the Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2025 on April 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The immortal Anne Hathaway strikes again

Once again, Anne Hathaway and her apparent lack of familiarity with the aging process is on people’s minds.

She recently had a front row view at Ralph Lauren’s fall 2025 fashion show on Thursday, April 17.

Though 42, she doesn’t really look older or less fresh-faced than she did when she made her acting debut as a teenager.

Anne Hathaway attends the Bulgari Aeterna High Jewelry Brand Event at Altare Della Patria on May 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pietro S. D’Aprano/Getty Images for Bulgari)

After snaps from the event circulated on social media, fans were quick to call out how fantastic she looks.

Even seated with famous beauties like Michelle Williams, Naomi Watts, and Kacey Musgraves, Hathaway was stunning.

Alongside the compliments, however, came speculation — or even backhanded accusations — of how she looks so wrinkle-free.

Anne Hathaway attends the Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2025 on April 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Some believe that she’s had some work done

Taking to the picked-over remains of what was once Twitter, one social media user wrote:

“These plastic surgeons are getting real good.”

Another chimed in to agree, writing: “Money well spent i can’t even tell.”

“She’s like a vampire. She doesn’t look like she’s aging,” tweeted another. Agelessness is one of many supernatural abilities ascribed to vampires in most contemporary media and in some folklore.

Anne Hathaway attends “The Apprentice” New York premiere at the DGA Theater on October 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: John Nacion/Getty Images)

What, exactly, do they believe that Hathaway has undergone to avoid the ravages of time?

Some speculated that she has had cosmetic work on her nose, around her eye, and on her brow.

Others countered with a compelling argument: perhaps she is a naturally beautiful woman who has top-of-the-line skincare and avoids the damaging impact of sunlight.

Anne Hathaway attends the Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2025 on April 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Maybe it’s something simpler than surgery or vampirism

It is at this point that we must remind everyone that Anne Hathaway is only 42 years old.

One possible explanation for people’s reactions is that they’ve been watching her on their screens for over two decades, and that usually means that someone is older.

She just started landing big roles in her teens, folks.

Another possibility to consider is her ponytail. Sometimes, a tight hairstyle can erase almost as many would-be wrinkles as going under the knife.