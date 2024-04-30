Anne Hathaway: I’m 5 Years Sober! Yay for Me!

Anne Hathaway has some very personal and very impressive news to share.

In a very recent interview with The New York Times in promotion of her upcoming movie, The Idea of You, Hathaway said the following:

“There are so many other things I identify as milestones.

“I don’t normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober. That feels like a milestone to me. 40 feels like a gift.”

Anne Hathaway attends the Prime Video’s “The Idea Of You” New York premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Hathaway revealed a few weeks ago that she also suffered a miscarriage back in 2015.

In this case, the star has cited her over-reliance on alcohol at times in the past.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in March, for example, Hathaway said she knew “deep down [drinking] wasn’t for me,” adding at the time:

“And it just felt so extreme to have to say, ‘But none?’ But none. If you’re allergic to something or have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you don’t argue with it.

“So I stopped arguing with it.”

Anne Hathaway attends “The Idea Of You” Screening and Conversation at 92NY on April 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

In The Idea of You — which will be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 2 — Hathaway portrays a woman named Solène.

She’s a 40-year-old single mom and she begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the most popular boy band on the planet.

The Oscar winner told Vanity Fair that she’s proud of her decision to be sober.

“My personal experience with it is that everything is better,” Hathaway continued. “For me, it was wallowing fuel. And I don’t like to wallow.”

Anne Hathaway attends “The Idea Of You” World Premiere during SXSW at The Paramount Theater on March 16, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios)

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019, Hathaway first told the public that she cut out alcohol.

“I quit drinking back in October, for 18 years,” Hathaway — who shares kids Jonathan, 8, and Jack, 4, with husband Adam Shulman — told the host back then.

“I’m gonna stop drinking while my sons living in my house.

“I don’t totally love the way I [drink] and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings.”

Andrew Scott and Anne Hathaway attends the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 25, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Via this same interview, Hathaway recalled a day when she was dropping her son off at school.

While she wasn’t driving, Hathaway said, “I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn’t love that one.”

We applaud Anne Hathaway for making this decision — and we wish her nothing but the best moving forward!

“It’s a path everybody has to walk for themselves,” she concluded to Vanity Fair.

“The thing that I have faith in is that everybody else is going to have one or two drinks, and by the time everybody gets to two drinks, you’ll feel like you’ve had two drinks — but without the hangover.”