Amber Pike and Matt Barnett: We’re Still Together! See, Love Is Blind Can Work!

For Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, love may have been blind for a period of time.

But these days, it’s also strong, powerful and very much seems to be everlasting.

The couple — who met during season one of Love Is Blind and got married in 2018 — celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on November 13, a milestone that no other twosome who got to know each other on this Netflix reality show has ever achieved.

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett have made it! The Love Is Blind couple has defied the odds and the stars remain together.

In celebration of the accomplishment, Amber took to Instagram this week in order to reflect on her life since meeting Barnett in such an unusual manner.

Via this tribute, Amber uploaded a montage of pictures and clips of the numerous moments she and Barnett have shared together after crossing paths.

“Life 4 years ago VS life over the past 4 years to now,” Amber wrote as a caption. “Just as much fun, but with a constant partner in crime.”

Looking back on the unconventional way their romantic journey got underway, Amber noted in her message that she had a gut feeling it would all work out.

“People may think getting married the way we did is crazy, but I’ve always trusted my instincts (even the crazy ones) and they haven’t steered me wrong yet and thankfully your crazy instincts work damn near perfectly with mine,” she wrote.

“Happy Anniversary @barnettisblind I wouldn’t trade our crazy life over these last 4 years for anything.”

For the record, meanwhile, Barnett is also quite smitten.

On his own Instagram page, the reality star referenced “4 years of being married to the hottest wife ever! Here’s to at least 80 more anniversaries.”

Way back in March 2020, it was apparent that Amber and Matt felt a connection unlike other Love Is Blind participants.

“Mexico was cloud nine,” Amber recalled at the time to People Magazine, citing a vacation the couple went on after filming and then adding:

“We were unnaturally happy and it was gross. We were gross. We still are pretty gross.”

The same can’t really be said for other Love Is Blind cast members.

Last week, for example, Zanab Jaffrey blasted Cole Barnett after snubbing her former fiancee on the latest Love Is Blind finale.

“Cole, I fought for us until I couldn’t anymore. I know you know that. I know you know why I said what I said,” Jaffrey captioned a montage of photos of the once-happy couple, adding in cryptic fashion:

“I know you know what you did. It’s ok if you aren’t ready to talk about that yet.”

