Ally Lewber Opens Up About Explosive Final Fight With James Kennedy, Reveals He Had Been …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in December of 2024, former Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy was arrested on domestic violence charges.

The arrest occurred after James and girlfriend Ally Lewber left a holiday party hosted by fellow Bravo personality Kathy Hilton.

James, whose struggles with alcoholism have been well-documented, had reportedly been drinking at the party.

Now, Ally is opening up for the first time about the fateful night that changed both of their lives forever.

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber attend the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ally stands by her decision to part ways with James

Yes, Ally broke up with James following the events of last December.

And in a new interview with People magazine, she reveals for the first time exactly what happened that night — and why she felt the need to move on.

“When I was finished working and came out to the party, that’s when it was like, ‘Oh, his whole demeanor changed,’” she recalled.

“And I could kind of tell, like, ‘Have you been drinking?’”

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber attend the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Ally says she quickly realized that Kennedy had been “drinking behind [her] back” even though he was aware that “drinking was a non-negotiable” in their relationship.

She says they left the party together, but the conflict between them escalated during their Uber ride home.

“It just kind of spiraled,” Ally said. “The tension was high. … He was still gaslighting me. He’s like, ‘I’m not drunk, you’re drunk.’ And I’m like, ‘No.’

“We were just fighting, and then when we got out of the Uber, the fighting just continued,” she continued. “I was like, ‘I don’t want to be here.’ We were just fighting outside.”

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber attend The Brent Shapiro Foundation’s Summer Spectacular 2023 at The Beverly Hilton on September 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for The Brent Shapiro Foundation)

Despite the claims of domestic violence, Lewber says she was not harmed, and her testimony was instrumental in the decision to drop the charges.

“I was not hurt physically,” she claimed. “Emotionally, yes. But yeah, that’s kind of how that night played out, unfortunately.”

As for her decision to move out on James before officially breaking up, Ally says ended the relationship gradually in order to better protect herself.

“I was still just trying to regulate his emotions and not upset him and upset myself,” she admitted.

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber attend the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on May 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Ally credits her therapist with helping her realize the “great” relationship “wasn’t real” because Kennedy was “lying” about drinking again.

Lewber’s father died from alcohol-related health issues when she was just 11. Looking back, she feels that she was “trying to save” her father through her relationship with Kennedy.

These days, she says she’s looking to date someone “who is already whole and complete.”

“[I want] someone that checks my boxes but is also like, ‘We can take things slow,’” Ally explained.

We wish her all the best as she moves forward.