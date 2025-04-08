Gabby Windey Fires Back at Clayton Echard: STFU, You Sexual Exploiter!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s getting ugly between Gabby Windey and Clayton Echard.

Or, perhaps we should say, it’s getting uglier between Gabby Windey and Clayton Echard.

As you may recall, Echard and Windey met, fell for each other and dated on and after the former’s season of The Bachelor.

But then Clayton ultimately dumped her — as well as Rachel Recchia — to pursue a relationship with Susie Evans.

(Instagram)

This was years ago.

However, Windey took a shot at Echard’s online dancing videos several days ago… and her ex did NOT take kindly to it.

“Gabby, what you’re doing is bullying. There’s no other way around it,” Echard said on April 6, addressing Windey, who previously told Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers that Echard’s dancing posts “will make you run … you’ll wish you didn’t have eyes.”

Added Echard in his response to his former lover:

“You’re attacking me for my physical appearance, you’re attacking me for a passion that I love that’s changed my life. It’s unnecessary and it’s not funny.

“You have such a large platform and you’re setting a really bad example, which is just disheartening. I don’t want people to be scared to try something new because [of] bullying online, like what you’re doing. Do better Gabby.”

Gabby Windey and Clayton Echard haven’t spoken in years. (ABC)

Take it away now, Gabby!

“Oh, that’s rich,” the 34-year old said via a TikTok video posted on April 8. “It’s rich coming from a man who exploited my sexual life on TV without me knowing.”

Yikes, huh? Things are really getting personal now.

Back on Season 26 of The Bachelor, Echard told viewers that he slept with both Gabby and Rachel, an admission most leads had not made in the past.

“You were intimate with ‘the both of us’ you said on national TV in front of millions without having a conversation with me or any other woman first,” Gabby went on Tuesday. “So, you humiliated us in front of each other and in front of everybody watching the TV show.”

Clayton Echard and Gabby Windey didn’t work out as a couple. (ABC)

Echard previously admitted to having had suicidal thoughts and has shared videos of himself dancing for the camera since 2023.

“[Dancing] has brought so much self love and self confidence that I’m truly so grateful to have found something that I get to work on myself every day and challenge myself,” he said.

“I’m not the greatest at it and I’m aware of that, I’m not delusional but it’s me versus me every single day I get into that studio and it’s movement therapy and it’s allowed me to release a lot of my anger and frustrations.”

Clayton added that he hadn’t talked to Windey — who served as The Bachelorette alongside Recchia in 2022 — “in three years,” but that Windey continues “to take shots at me and it’s just unnecessary.”

Clayton Echard is all smiles here while appearing on a Bachelor special. (ABC)

After the the aforementioned 2022 season wrapped up, Clayton garnered backlash over how he behaved. He was ridiculed for exposing his fantasy suite dates with Rachel and Gabby to Susie and claiming he loved them all.

To conclude her latest TikTok video, Gabby took a long pause before directing her comments at Clayton.

“Oh, I’m a mean girl?” she said. “As a straight, white man maybe you should do better with your power.”