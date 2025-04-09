Christina Hendricks: Her Marriage and Divorce History, Explained

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Christina Hendricks has both marriage and divorce in her history.

Part of the intense legacy of Mad Men is that it introduced a massive audience to the talented Christina Hendricks.

Her personal life has, at times, been an open book. She has spoken very directly about love, marriage, and divorce.

What is the beloved actress’ current relationship status?

Christina Hendricks attends the FASHION TRUST U.S. Awards 2024 on April 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Christina Hendricks met Geoffrey Arend in 2007

After years of guest and recurring appearances, Christina Hendricks landed the role of Joan P. Halloway on Mad Men.

Though her agency dropped her for taking a job that they were convinced was doomed, the decision paid off. Mad Men was a success, and her acting on the show brought her massive name recognition.

Mad Men was also how she met Geoffrey Arend. Arend, also an actor, is close friends with Mad Men actor Vincent Kartheiser.

Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend attend IMDb LIVE At The Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy AwardsÂ® Viewing Party on February 24, 2019. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb)

In a Cosmopolitan UK interview March of 2012, Christina Hendricks would recall meeting Arend in 2007. It was, at the very least, interest at first sight.

“Geoffrey walked in and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’ He had amazing hair and was all disheveled,” she described. Never underestimate the value of having good hair.

Hendricks elaborated: “He was running late and everyone was waiting for him. He just came in with this very high energy.”

Christina Hendricks attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Together, Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend became puppy parents

“He was just charming, funny, and very magnetic,” Hendricks detailed. So, under the pretense of simply being friends, she got his number.

By December of 2008, Hendricks and Arend were engaged. On October 11, 2009, the two married in an intimate ceremony at a New York restaurant.

Together, they adopted two dogs, starting with a cockapoo puppy, ZuZu. Hendricks affirmed in various interviews that this was not “practice” for a human baby. But, if anything, it was practice for adopting another puppy — which they did.

However, it was not to last. Just days after Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend’s 10-year wedding anniversary in October 2019, they announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram.

“Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities,” the former couple began.

The statement affirmed: “Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.

“We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so.”

George Bianchini and Christina Hendricks attend The Art of Elysium’s 25th Anniversary HEAVEN Gala at The Wiltern on January 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium)

Christina Hendricks found new love with George Bianchini

George Bianchini is a cinematographer who has worked on Hendricks’ Good Girls. The two became romantically linked in the public eye in 2021, but had already begun dating in 2020.

From that point, the two began appearing together in public and on social media.

In March of 2023, Christina Hendricks took to Instagram to share that she and George Bianchini had proposed to each other. Both had said “yes.”

Christina Hendricks attends MOCA Gala 2022 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on June 04, 2022. (Photo Credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

On April 20, 2024, Christina Hendricks married George Bianchini at the historic Napoleon House in New Orleans.

It was a three-day weekend wedding, and the couple went overboard on floral decorations at the French Quarter landmark.

After Christina Hendricks’ divorce from Geoffrey Arend, she initially had doubts about whether a future marriage could work. But she found love again with George Bianchini, her new husband.