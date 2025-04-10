Aaron Carter's Son, Prince Carter, Makes Adorable Red Carpet Debut

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Aaron Carter passed away in 2022. His young son is now 3 years old.

Prince Carter just made his red carpet debut.

This bittersweet occasion involves a new documentary following his family’s tragedies.

He also looks like a precious mini-me.

Aaron Carter arrives at the 102.7 KIIS FM’s 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Prince Carter stepped out on the red carpet

On Wednesday, April 9, 3-year-old Princeton Lyrik Carter made his red carpet debut.

The precious child, son of Melanie Martin and the late Aaron Carter, appeared with his mother and other family.

This was not just any red carpet event. This was a screening of The Carters: Hurts To Love You, which delves into the toll that fame exacted upon this famous family. This impacted Aaron at a particularly young age.

Princeton Lyrik Carter and Melanie Martin attend “The Carters” special screening at AMC The Grove 14 on April 09, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Prince truly looks like he’s living up to his name. He looked very much like a fancy little man in a black leather jacket.

And did you peep those Batman sneakers? Adorable.

Prince was just shy of one year old at the time of Aaron’s tragic death.

It is conceivable that he has faint memories of his departed father, but Aaron Carter is likely more of an idea to him than anything else.

This sensation is unlikely to fade as he grows up in his late father’s shadow.

Singer/songwriter Aaron Carter attends Project Angel Food’s 2017 Angel Awards on August 19, 2017. (Photo Credit: Alison Buck/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)

This was a precious, albeit bittersweet moment

To his credit, Prince seemed totally relaxed in his mother’s arms, even as countless cameras snapped photos of him.

Others on the red carpet were more familiar with the limelight, including David Arquette and Tori Spelling.

And, of course, Angel Carter Conrad — Aaron’s twin sister — was there.

She even posed with her little nephew.

Princeton Lyrik Carter and Angel Carter Conrad attend “The Carters” special screening at AMC The Grove 14 on April 09, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

On November 5, 2022, Aaron Carter was found dead at home. He was only 34 years old.

The singer had been worrying fans for years with various red flags, behavioral incidents, legal troubles, and actions that appeared to be cries for help.

He had died from drowning. The medical examiner ruled that his tragic death was an accident, one following use of alprazolam and a flammable gas, difluoroethane.

Aaron Carter attends WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the “Marriage Boot Camp” reality stars franchise and the premiere of “Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition” “Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition” at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019. (Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv)

Prince did not truly get to know his father

Just two months before his passing, Aaron had checked himself into an outpatient program.

At the time, Martin had full temporary custody of Prince. Aaron clearly hoped to regain custody of their son.

Unfortunately, Aaron did not live to set things right.

On some level, his loved ones will always wonder what he’d be like today if he were still with us.