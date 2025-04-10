Dianna Agron & Lea Michele Reunite, Stun and Delight ‘Glee’ Fans

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We did not have Dianna Agron and Lea Michele staging a mini-reunion with Darren Criss on our 2025 Bingo cards.

But, given what the rest of this year has been like, we’re more than happy to see this wholesome development!

The Glee alums are putting a smile on people’s faces. One more than the others.

Where many of her former co-stars have made headlines, Agron has been something of a ghost in recent years. Fans are so happy to see her reappear.

Dianna Agron attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 28, 2025. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

This is not a drill! Lea Michele and Dianna Agron hung out in real life!

Lea Michele and Dianna Agron managed to give Glee fans a delightful shock on Thursday, April 10.

The two actresses staged a miniature cast reunion alongside Darren Criss.

Criss has been on Broadway, in the Maybe Happy Ending musical. Both actresses shared smiling photos with him.

As you can see, Michele took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself.

“Night out with my beautiful friend from high school to see our former classmate perform on Broadway,” she quipped.

They were not actual high school classmates.

But they did portray classmates at an absurd school on Glee.

Lea Michele attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2025 Runway Show at Terminal Warehouse on February 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

They had such kind things to say!

Agron penned a comment in all caps: “LOVED EVERY MINUTE.” We hope that someone reads those kind words to Michele.

She shared her own photo. It also looks like Criss gave the two of them a look backstage.

“WMHS FOREVER,” Agron wrote, referring to their fictional high school.

Dianna Agron attends the Nina Ricci Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Nina Ricci)

“Completely & utterly heartwarming all around — another huge round of applause for you, Darren.”

Glee ended a whole decade ago. Where Lea Michele has been the subject of memes and controversies at times, Dianna Agron seemed to (mostly) vanish from headlines.

Naturally, fans — of hers, of the whole cast, and of the ship of their respective Glee characters — absolutely lost their minds on social media.

Dianna Agron filmed for ‘Doctor Odyssey’

Folks, we do not mean to be cynical. But we cannot entirely rule out that this was not, in part, a promotional move.

Agron is an actor, even if her roles have been somewhat sporadic over the past decade. However, she happens to be appearing on Doctor Odyssey.

According to social media, she’ll be appearing on Thursday night’s episode.

The timing of this eye-catching reunion seems auspicious.