Khloe Kardashian Recoils at Lamar Odom Getting ‘Sex Doll’ Lookalike of Her

Khloe Kardashian feels grossed out by Lamar Odom.

How much or how little Khloe interacts with her exes is a perennial hot topic. These are men who have done her dirty.

In the case of her ex-husband, however, some of the violations have come after their split.

Khloe knows exactly how she feels about Lamar getting a lookalike RealDoll of her. Among other things, she feels like she (eventually) dodged a bullet.

On the Season 6 finale of ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu, Khloe Kardashian vented a lot of feelings. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Lamar Odom got a Khloe Kardashian doll last year, and it doesn’t go on a shelf

On the Thursday, April 10 Season 6 finale of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian recovered just long enough from Kris Jenner’s abandonment to react to Lamar Odom and his … collection.

While visiting London, Kris brought up what she referred to as her former son-in-law’s “blow-up doll.”

Khloe and Kris then explained that they were referring to viral stories from last year about Lamar visiting the RealDoll factory in Vegas … and ordering one to resemble Khloe.

Keep in mind that, earlier in the episode, Khloe had been venting to Kendall and Kylie about her experiences with Lamar.

She had remarked about his inappropriate and overtly sexual overtures towards her, even though they were exes.

It also frustrated her that he, like Tristan, too often acted as if he had not wronged her.

Khloe, it turns out, had learned about Lamar getting a sex doll that resembles her the same way that everyone else had: through the internet. Yikes!

In the car in London, Khloe Kardashian discusses the “doll” facsimile that her ex apparently owns. (Image Credit: Hulu)

She has strong feelings on the matter

“I’m supposed to be flattered by this?” Khloe asked incredulously while addressing the confessional camera.

“This validates just how different we are,” she affirmed, “and how much we’ve grown apart.”

Khloe continued: “And it’s creepy and it’s weird but I’m not hurt by it. It’s his journey. It’s just weird and gross.”

Addressing the confessional camera on ‘The Kardashians’ during the Season 6 finale, Khloe Kardashian discussed building up emotional walls. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Human sexuality is of course not gross. Neither is the use of sex toys, even unconventional ones.

However, designing a sex toy to resemble an ex without their consent is another matter.

Whether it’s a custom dildo mold or a high-end sex doll, there are limits to how much a sex toy should resemble a real person. Without their consent, that is.

Publicly getting a synthetic knockoff of your ex-wife is, at best, a cry for help.

Clearly, Khloe feels that Lamar’s behavior is only further convincing her that he belongs in her past. And she didn’t really need convincing.

In late 2024, Kris Jenner spoke to the confessional camera on ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6 about her resolution to be less judgmental in 2025. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kris Jenner had her own take

Meanwhile, Momager Kris Jenner seemed to find the matter sad but harmless. In her mind, this was an “if it makes you happy” situation.

She spoke to the camera about resolving to, in 2025, be less judgmental of others.

It’s unclear how well she is succeeding.

That said, she’s being remarkably chill about this compared to how many moms would react. Lamar’s fixation on his ex needs to end … even if he is, by far, not the worst Kardashian ex.