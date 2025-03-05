Jenna Dewan’s Fiance Trolls Channing Tatum (Allegedly) Over Zoe Kravitz Split

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Jenna Dewan’s fiance trolls Channing Tatum, you figure that there are some hard feelings at play.

It looks an awful lot like Steve Kazee is feeling some schadenfreude right now.

However, to hear him tell it, he’s not commenting on his fiancee’s ex’s big breakup at all.

If he’s not trolling Channing, then this is a remarkable coincidence.

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan attend the FASHION TRUST U.S. Awards 2024 on April 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Did Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz break up?

In late 2024, news broke that 35-year-old Zoe Kravitz and 44-year-old Channing Tatum had called off their engagement. The two had been together for three years.

Kravitz’ directorial debut was Blink Twice, which starred Channing Tatum. Soon, the two were showing up together in public — as far back as August 2021.

In 2022, they left the Met Gala together, finally going Instagram official almost exactly two years before their reported split — on Halloween. In fact, October has been a big year for them, as they reportedly became engaged in October 2023.

Channing Tatum and ZoÃ« Kravitz attend the European Premiere of “Blink Twice” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

The same day that the reports about Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz hit the news, Steve Kazee made a post.

The fiance of Jenna Dewan did not mention Channing in his Instagram Story post.

However, his text post portrayed extended laughter, with “HAHA” spammed all over the screen with no context or explanation … except for the interesting timing.

On his Tuesday, October 29 Instagram Story, Steve Kazee appeared to be laughing at something. Or, some believe, at someone. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Was Jenna Dewan’s fiance trolling Channing Tatum?

Many believed that Steve Kazee was directly mocking Channing Tatum.

However, his follow-up post claims otherwise.

“A guy can’t laugh about a houseplant Tik Tok in todays world I see …” Steve Kazee wrote. The implication is that he had simply been laughing at a video and that his Story post had nothing to do with Channing Tatum’s misfortune.

Jenna Dewan attends the InStyle Imagemaker Awards at Private Residence on October 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Obviously, not everyone believes that Jenna Dewan’s fiance’s entirely plausible claim is true. Many believe that he was trolling Channing Tatum. But why?

Well, Channing and Jenna were together for years. They were married. They split in 2018 … and yet only recently finalized their divorce. In September. Six years after breaking up.

That almost always means that a divorce was contentious. Couple that with Jenna sharing a famous meme of Nicole Kidman looking jubilant and relieved after finalizing her divorce from Tom Cruise (decades ago), and it looks like things were much uglier for the exes than anyone might have suspected.

Director, writer and producer ZoÃ« Kravitz and Channing Tatum attend the photocall for “Blink Twice” at IET London on August 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)

This is a sad state of things

We don’t really know the details behind Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz. However, their conscious uncoupling should be easier than it was for Jenna Dewan, as this is an engagement — not a marriage.

Meanwhile, some aren’t sure whose side to take when it comes to the only-recently-finalized divorce. Except for Steve Kazee, of course. Clearly, he knows which side to take.

Maybe that’s not the right approach without all of the information? Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum both have good reputations. Sometimes, people can make better “people” than they do partners — and better partners than they do exes.