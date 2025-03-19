Hilaria Baldwin Snaps at Alec Baldwin During Red Carpet Interview: ‘You’re …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The relationship between Hilaria and Alec Baldwin has been receiving more attention than usual in recent weeks, thanks to the couple’s new TLC reality show.

The series is more “grim spectacle” than “fun glimpse into the life of a famous family,” but it’s succeeded in generating a ton of publicity.

And the folks who hate-watch it because they dislike Alec and Hilaria for political (or other) reasons are having a field day with this awkward clip of the couple at a red carpet event:

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin briefly bicker on the red carpet

At one point in the conversation, Alec interrupts Hilaria, prompting her to lash out at his perceived rudeness.

“Oh, my God. When I’m talking, you’re not talking. No. When I’m talking, you’re not talking,” she snaps at him.

She goes on to joke that Alec’s behavior was “why [she’d] have to just cut him out of the show.”

From there, she complained about Alec’s moments of “trying to make [things] silly,” revealing that they’re usually edited out of The Baldwins.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“Now you’re just doing that. Like, why? Why are you distracting me?” Hilaria asked.

Alec tried to laugh things off by blaming his behavior on the fact that he was “captivated by [Hilaria’s] beauty.”

“You’re so beautiful,” he added in an effort to smooth things over. But clearly, the damage had been done.

“Oh, my God, stop. You’re annoying me. Stop. It’s not cute. No, it’s distracting me,” she said, adding:

“I’m going to, like, walk out of this interview right now.”

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the 2023 PEN America Literary Gala at American Museum of Natural History on May 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for PEN America)

Once Alec stepped away, Hilaria felt that she was finally able to speak freely.

“Let me go back. It’s all about routine. Every day we strive to be boring, and then un-boring things happen to us as they do with seven children,” she told the interviewer.

As we previously mentioned, Alec is not a terribly popular figure on social media for a number of reasons.

But according to Page Six, TikTok commenters were almost unanimous in their defense of the actor.

“She acts like a teenager talking to her dad,” one person wrote.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend Glamour Women of the Year 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

“Don’t make me defend Alec Baldwin,” another added.

“She is very rude to her husband in front of everyone,” a third chimed in.

“She seems abusive….that’s scary,” a fourth remarked.

You get the idea. Hilaria has always been a divisive figure — but it seems that in the eyes of many observers, she just hit a new low.

She might want to invest in a little bit of media training before her next big event.