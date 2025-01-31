Noah Centineo Girlfriend Rumors: The Truth About His Love Life

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Does Noah Centineo have a girlfriend? Who is she?

The entertainment industry has long had “it boy” darlings of screens large and small. One actor who recently fit this bill was Noah Centineo.

After skyrocketing to heartthrob status on Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before in 2018, everyone wants a piece of him. That goes for studios and for thirsty fans alike.

Who is he dating? Is he in a relationship?

Noah Centineo attends The Recruit Photo Call at The Plaza on January 13, 2025. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Does Noah Centineo have a girlfriend?

Though Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren did not have a truly “public” romance, they did confirm their erstwhile relationship. And, of course, they gushed about each other loudly enough for fans to hear.

“I love that man,” Ren expressed in November of 2019 while talking to Entertainment tonight. “I’m just really grateful to be his partner.”

However, it did not last. Centineo and Ren broke up in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic — specifically, in April 2020.

Half a year later, however, and fans wondered if Noah Centineo had found himself a lucky new girlfriend.

In October 2020, people spotted him leaving a Halloween party (it is difficult to understand why someone would attend something like that in 2020) with Stassie Karanikolaou.

Even before that, the two left open and flirty comments on each other’s Instagram photos in June 2020. They both had to know that people would see it. Clearly, that did not stop them from sparking romance rumors.

Stassie Karanikolaou attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Who is Stassie Karanikolaou?

The most famous entanglement in Centineo’s dating history is the rumor that he dated Lily Allen shortly before he and Ren got together. But Stassie Karanikolaou is a close second.

She’s not a household name, but her bestie is. Karanikolaou’s primary claim to fame is that she has been BFFs with Kylie Jenner for many years.

On her own, Karanikolaou is an influencer. In fact, she financially supports her family through this work.

Stassie Karanikolaou was homeschooled, but she ended up meeting Kylie Jenner when they were both middle school aged. They hung out at a bookstore, forging what has turned out to be a long-lasting friendship.

Karanikolaou has worked as a model. She has come out with her own liquor brand.

What she has not done is declared herself to be the girlfriend of Noah Centineo. Though, given their comments, it is possible that she may have stolen his jacket at some point in 2020.

Noah Centineo attends CinemaCon 2022 – Warner Bros. Pictures â€œThe Big Pictureâ€ Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2022. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Did Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou secretly marry?

In late 2020, there were wild rumors that Centineo and Karanikolaou had eloped in Las Vegas. The @deuxmoi report was never confirmed.

Actually, Cosmopolitan shot down the claims that the two had gotten married in secret.

Additionally, Karanikolaou and TikTok heartthrob Jaden Hossler began dating by early 2023 (they split in 2024).

So it appears that Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou ceased to be boyfriend and girlfriend before that entanglement … if they ever officially were.

They may have gotten back together later in 2024, if walking side-by-side outside of the Hotel Marmont is any indication.

Regardless, she was his last public entanglement — rumored or otherwise. Which means that Noah Centineo’s love life remains fairly opaque to fans.