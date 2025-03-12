Bethenny Frankel Gets High AF on THC Drink: I Didn’t Read The Bottle!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bethenny Frankel should read labels more carefully.

Whether she’s commenting on controversies or just trash-talking an easy target, Bethenny has worked hard to stay in the spotlight after her RHONY exit.

Her latest stunt was neither. Instead, she tried a fruity, THC-infused drink.

The problem is that the recommended serving size is on the label. And Bethenny channeled her inner Lea Michele instead of reading the instructions.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel radiates BDE on a daily basis and especially in this moment from the Season 11 trailer. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Bethenny Frankel did not read the bottle

On Monday, March 10, Bethenny Frankel shared the first in a short series of TikTok videos of her trying out a cannabis drink.

Describing herself as “sober curious,” the The Real Housewives of New York City alum tried Nowadays Micro Dose.

She raved: “Lovely! It’s giving, like, a better-tasting coconut water. Wow!” Unfortunately, she did not thoroughly read the “gorgeous bottle,” or she might have tried a 1.5 ounce shot glass instead of filling an 8 ounce cup.

Each shot of this particular drink apparently contains about 2 milligrams of THC. But Bethenny Frankel tried a full glass, and offered to tell her followers about the results.

Soon, she reported that she felt “definitely glazed.” Before long, the former Bravolebrity reported to feeling “deeply, deeply relaxed.”

It was fans who raised the alarm, commenting things like “DIRECTIONS!!” at her with a sense of urgency. Whoops!

‘Ruh roh’

“Nowadays is life changing! IT IS NOT READY TO DRINK!!! Holy hell that’s a lot,” one comment cautioned. That’s a pretty solid review for anyone interested in the beverage.

Meanwhile, Bethenny Frankel went on to admit that she “didn’t read the bottle” before drinking. Which fans had more or less inferred.

“Ruh roh” she captioned the video. Many people who have accidentally overdone a THC treat can probably relate.

The following morning, Bethenny Frankel detailed her evening — at least, what she could recall of it. She said that she felt “meditative” before going to bed.

“The good news, though, is that … I wasn’t freaking, I wasn’t obsessed, I was just chillin’ hard,” she described.

Bethenny admitted that she did not “remember everything.” She also emphasized that this was due to what she called “user error” rather than a flaw with the beverage.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel relaxes in a pool while wearing a barely-there bikini in Miami, Florida. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Bethenny Frankel had an enviable night’s sleep

For what it’s worth, she apparently slept like a baby.

“I usually wake up at, like, 6:30, and I slept ’til, like, 8 and change,” Bethenny Frankel described. “And I feel decent.” She’s roasted products before, so this seems like a decent endorsement.

Not all of her followers felt entirely convinced that she wasn’t still zooted by her little mishap. But it sounds like she had an enviable night.