Lala Kent Weighed Only 90 Pounds Amidst Painful Breakup

Lala Kent went through a legendarily bitter, difficult breakup.

It has been years since she and ex-fiance Randall Emmett parted ways. Her life has changed so much since then.

During a recent interview, she opened up about the lingering effects of that painful time in her life.

Kent has confessed that she weighed only 90 pounds following that agonizing split.

Lala Kent attends her celebration of style and modern motherhood at exclusive Evenflo launch event in LA at Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom & Shop on November 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Evenflo)

Lala Kent went down to ‘like 90 pounds’ after a painful breakup

On the Friday, March 14 episode of the When Reality Hits podcast, Lala Kent spoke to Brittany Cartwright about getting to a “much better place” these days.

“Brittany, you remember,” she prompted. “I was down to, like, 90 pounds.”

Kent further explained: “I couldn’t eat. I was not well. That was the most horrendous time of my life.”

Lala Kent attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

It has been nearly four years since Lala Kent and Randall Emmett broke things off. But, she says, she still has to “remind” herself about how far she’s come.

“Like, ‘You’re OK. That time of your life is over, and you’re on the other side,’” Kent described. “It’s over. It’s done. That feels so good.”

She then affirmed: “I love being like, ‘Your someone else’s problem.’ I never have to deal with him ever again!”

Lala Kent attends The Brent Shapiro Foundation’s Summer Spectacular 2023 at The Beverly Hilton on September 30, 2023. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for The Brent Shapiro Foundation)

Except that Lala Kent does, in fact, have to deal with him

During the same interview, Lala Kent — who is a mother of two — acknowledged that she and Randall Emmett will always be connected by their 3-year-old daughter, Ocean.

“When you share a child with someone, you don’t have the luxury of just going, ‘Goodbye! Get the f–k out of my life!’” she reasoned. “You have to engage, still.”

Initially, after their split, the co-parenting experience was “mental torture” for Kent. But she says that things work like “clockwork” now, that she’s entered a new “normal” in her life.

Lala Kent attends the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys at Peacock Theater on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Randall Emmett and Lala Kent had been dating for three years when they became engaged in September of 2018. Three years later, in October of 2021, she broke off the engagement — accusing her now ex of cheating on her.

From there, things grew even worse. Kent leveled multiple allegations against her ex, one of which was an accusation that he had “tackled” her. That’s serious.

But in late 2024, she signaled that things had taken a dramatic turn for the better.

‘I’ll take you on a roller coaster’

According to Lala Kent herself, she and her ex have reached a point hwere they prioritize “what’s best for” their shared daughter Ocean.

“I’m, like, a really fun ride. I’ll take you on a roller coaster. One day we’re good, and the next day, he pisses me off,” she characterized in November 2024.

Kent affirmed that no matter the twists and turns, the two “always come back to Ocean and her well-being.”