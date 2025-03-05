Meghan Markle’s Brother Slams Her Claims About ‘Latchkey Kid’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle series premiered on Netflix.

The show has received a mixed reaction from viewers, in part due to the perception that Meghan is not being entirely authentic.

It’s a tough criticism to defend, as pretty much all Meghan can do is insist that she’s putting her true self out there.

It’s an argument that her harshest critics — including the ones from her own family — have refused to listen to on many prior occasions.

Meghan Markle addresses the audience during the “Afro women and power” forum, at the Municipal Theatre in Cali, Colombia, on August 18, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle opens up about middle class upbringing

In one episode, Meghan referred to herself as a “latchkey kid” and opened up about her humble beginnings, claiming she “grew up with a lot of fast food and TV tray dinners.”

“It feels like such a different time, but that was so normal with the microwavable kids meals,” Meghan says in the series.

This may have been part of Meghan’s attempt to connect with viewers and seem more relatable.

The remark echoed a comment that Meghan made in 2021, when she explained that she “grew up on the $4.99 salad bar at Sizzler.”

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan’s brother claims she’s lying

In a new interview with TalkTV, Meghan’s brother, Thomas Markle Jr., claimed that she’s misrepresenting her childhood.

“That’s just another one of the malarkey stories she sold to the royal family for sympathy,” Thomas Jr. told the outlet. “We weren’t poor. She didn’t have to rub two nickels together at Sizzler’s salad bar.”

“The entire world knows how she treated her family, especially her father, who gave her everything. That’s why nobody’s buying it,” he added.

Thomas says he did not watch Meghan’s series in its entirety, as he “realized there’s something better I could be doing with my time.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

He added that the handful of scenes he watched marked “the first time I felt sorry and embarrassed for her.”

Thomas explained that he has forbidden Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., from watching:

“I didn’t have enough heart medication for him to watch it,” he said. “I didn’t want him to kick the bucket, so I’d have to go refill the prescription before I let him watch it.”

Thomas concluded his tirade by calling into question Meghan’s homemaker credentials.

Meghan Markle in a scene from her upcoming Netflix cooking show. (Netflix)

He claims she “didn’t cook anything for anybody ever growing up” and often carried a negative attitude around the house.

“There was always that little look,” he said. “The Meghan Markle death stare, like her viper jaw pitches up, and she’s about to strike.”

Obviously, we can’t claim to know what Meghan was like growing up.

But it seems clear that she was dealing with some pretty intense jealousy from her older siblings!