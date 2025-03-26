Joe Rogan: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds ‘Ruined Their Reputation’ By …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Joe Rogan has taken a side in the never-ending Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni feud.

And it seems that the wildly popular comic is 100 percent Team Justin.

Rogan discussed the ongoing legal battle during the latest episode of his podcast.

Joe Rogan introduces fighters during the UFC 269 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Joe Rogan sounds off on Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni scandal

“They f–ked up,” Rogan said of Blake and Ryan on the “Joe Rogan Experience” this week.

“Ryan’s trying to get out of it now. He’s trying to get out of the lawsuit and they’re like, ‘You are a key part of this.‘”

Rogan went on to state accuse Lively and Reynolds of “trying to take over the movie.”

In case you somehow haven’t heard, Blake and Justin clashed while filming It Ends With Us last year.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Blake later sued Justin, alleging that he sexually harassed her on set. He has since fired back with a $400 million countersuit.

Both parties have now filed multiple lawsuits against spouses, public relations firms, and media outlets, thus ensuring that this battle will drag on for several years.

“The whole thing’s crazy. [Baldoni’s] suing the New York Times and he’s got a great case there, too,” Rogan said.

Guest Brendan Schaub argued that Baldoni had no choice but fight back and go “hard in the paint” in order to protect his reputation.

Rogan makes a case for Baldoni

Justin Baldoni attends the Columbia Pictures World Premiere of “The Garfield Movie” at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 19, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Rogan then praised Baldoni for being brave enough to take on one of Hollywood’s biggest power couples, noting that many would be too “scared” to do so.

“Especially, a guy like that who’s, like, known for being a really sweet, nice guy and then he’s, like, ‘Alright, enough,’” Rogan said.

He added that there are text message “receipts” that undermine Blake’s version of events.

“You literally have a text exchange back and forth,” Rogan said. “They just never thought that anybody was going to come out with the receipts.”

Blake Lively attends the “It Ends With Us” UK Gala Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

What receipts is he talking about?

Baldoni has gone public with numerous text messages he allegedly received from Lively.

In fact, he and his legal team have launched an entire website for the purpose of making their case to the public.

They say the published texts highlight key discrepancies in Blake’s story.

For example, she has accused Justin of walking in on her while she was breastfeeding, but he says her texts prove that she was invited into her dressing room.

It might be quite some time before we have any closure on this conflict, as the legal battle between these two is expected to drag on for years.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.