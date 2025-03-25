Sydney Sweeney Deletes Jonathan Davino Kiss Pic: Is It Over?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sydney Sweeney and fiance Jonathan Davino have not appeared together in months.

At this point, “ex-fiance” is looking more and more likely.

Amidst escalating split rumors, Sydney has gone back and deleted a photo of the two of them kissing.

Is it over? Or is this deletion just a remarkable coincidence that we’re all somehow misunderstanding?

Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney attend the InStyle and Kate Spade dinner at Spring Place on October 23, 2018. (Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle)

Sydney Sweeney just deleted a Jonathan Davino PDA pic

On January 2, Sydney Sweeney shared photos from her New Year’s Eve celebrations — featuring Jonathan Davino.

One pic featured her kissing her fiance. He was even dipping her in a group shot.

Now, however, that photo has vanished. Sydney did not delete the post itself — just one little photo from the bunch.

Sydney Sweeney shares a cute photo with her fiancé Jonathan Davino. pic.twitter.com/rQjq1FoWB0 — Sydney Sweeney fans (@sweeneydailyx) January 2, 2025

This is a group photo. Therefore, in theory, there could be multiple reasons for Sydney Sweeney to delete the pic — with only the most obvious being a possible falling out with Jonathan Davino.

In theory, Sydney could have had a falling out with someone else in the photo. Someone could have even asked to be removed. So much can happen.

But with Sydney and Jonathan being the focal point, many — including Occam’s Razor — suggest that deleting PDA of your fiance only makes sense after a breakup.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino split rumors have circulated for months

Back in February, TMZ reported that Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino had delayed their wedding.

Ostensibly, this was the result of their conflicting schedules. Sydney is extremely busy as an actress.

The two had already been engaged since 2022. And their previous wedding date had been for May of this year.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Sydney Sweeney has reportedly been residing at the Beverly Hills Hotel for several weeks. There has been no sign of Jonathan Davino there.

Additionally, he did not seem to be part of Sydney’s recent trip to Africa.

The most recent sign that the two still have anything to do with each other was Jonathan meeting with contractors at Sydney’s Los Angeles mansion.

That’s not exactly a romantic date, and might take place even in the event of a shattered engagement.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 dinner party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Gigi on March 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

There has been no breakup announcement (yet)

Sydney Sweeney has yet to confirm or deny anything related to her rumored split. The same is true for Jonathan Davino.

In fact, there have been no credible reports confirming a breakup. Reports have confirmed clear hints at the end of an engagement, but a hotel stay and a deleted photo are not confirmation.

That said, you can be sure that Sydney knows that deleting that PDA photo is going to get people’s attention. If she did it, she must have had a reason.