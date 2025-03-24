Sister Wives to Air Special Garrison Brown Tribute Episode

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have an update on Sister Wives Season 19.

As previously announced and detailed on this website a few days ago, the TLC reality show will return will new episodes on April 20.

But long-time viewers may want to make an extra point of sitting down to watch one installment in particular.

Garrison Brown is pictured here on an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

According to an announcement made this past Friday on The Sarah Fraser Show, the network will dedicate a full episode this spring to the life and legacy of Garrison Brown.

The 25-year old died just over a year ago from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Reading a press release from TLC, Fraser stated that Garrison’s death will be addressed via some kind of unique installment, although she did not say for certain just when it will originally air.

“As the season progresses, the family must face a tragic loss with the death of their son, Garrison,” the press release reads.

“In moments of reflection and honor, family members come together to share cherished moments, visit places significant to their past, and commemorate his life.”

Garrison Brown died by suicide at age 25. RIP. (Image Credit: TLC)

The nine new Season 19 episodes that will debut on April 20 will also include four “Tell-All” specials, featuring one-on-one episodes with host Suki Krishnan.

It’s unclear whether the popular season will return for Season 20.

As for the trailer released a few days ago by producers of Sister Wives?

“I had this bond with her,” Meri says in the footage, referencing Kody Brown’s sole remaining spouse, Robyn. “I’m now questioning, why tell me that you want to have a relationship with me and then ghost me?”

Gesturing dramatically on Season 19 of Sister Wives, Meri Brown discusses the future of what was once a shared marital property. (Image Credit: TLC)

The 54-year-old — who shares son Leon Brown with Kody — confesses in the preview that there have always been concerns about Robyn’s intentions from those around her… especially after Meri agreed to legally divorce Kody in 2010 so Robyn could marry him and Kody could adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

“There are so many people that are like, ‘She was a liar. She was manipulating,'” Meri says.

As always, however, Kody will be standing staunchly by his wife’s side.

“I’m so sick and tired of being guilted for loving Robyn,” he says in this same teaser.

Kody Brown looks so very confused in this photo. (TLC)

Earlier this month, meanwhile, members of the Brown family paid tribute on their own accord to Garrison — on the one-year anniversary of his death.

His grieving mother was one of the first of these loved ones to post about Garrison via social media on March 5.

“I stay busy but in EVERY quiet moment you are first and foremost in my thoughts,” Jenelle wrote at the time. “It’s been a year baby. We miss you so much. I miss you so much.”

May Garrison Brown rest in peace.