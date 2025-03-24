Brett Gardner’s Son Passes Away at 14: Baseball Legend Reveals Cause of Death

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of sports.

Miller Gardner, the son of New York Yankees legend Brett Gardner, has passed away at the age of 14.

News of Miller’s death came courtesy of an official statement from the family that was shared by the Yankees organization.

Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the 11th inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 27, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Miller Gardner passed away after ‘falling ill’ during family vacation

“With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation,” read the statement.

“We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.”

The location and exact cause of Miller’s death remain unclear.

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day,” the family’s statement continues.

Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees reacts to the 7-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals after the game at Yankee Stadium on May 11, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss.

“Our prayers go out to Miller’s teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief.

“Please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing.”

Questions remain about Miller Gardner’s cause of death

Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Ervin Santana #54 of the Minnesota Twins during the second inning in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Naturally, there’s been a great deal of interest in the cause of Miller’s death, but hopefully, the public will continue to respect the Gardner family’s privacy.

Whatever illness afflicted Miller seems to have struck other family members as well, so it’s safe to assume that it was some sort of contagious or foodborne pathogen.

Other than that simple assertion, all other speculation on the matter is without basis.

We will have further information on this developing story as new information becomes available.

In the meantime, we would like to express our condolences to the Gardner family during this enormously difficult time.