Selena Gomez & Hailey Baldwin Pose For Pic, Send Important Message to Fans

Back in September, Hailey Baldwin attempted to put a very old scandal to rest.

Appearing on the popular “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Baldwin finally addressed the rumors that she “stole” Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez.

Despite her denial, fans continued to speculate that Hailey was involved a bitter feud with Selena.

Now, Justin’s ex and his current wife have hopefully put the rumors to rest for good.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin are squashing the rumors! The stars recently posed for a friendly pic! (Photo via Instagram)

Both women were in attendance at the star-studded 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, and they posed for a friendly photo together (above).

The pic was posted on photorapher Tyrell Hampton’s Instagram page with a caption reading simply, “Plot twist!”

The post instantly went viral, with comments from some well-known fans.

“I’m not one to get wrapped up in celeb drama & at the end of the day, it’s really just a pic (& none of my business!) But it does make me smile to see these boss babes out there setting the record straight,” wrote Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, adding:

“Love + respect for you both!”

The photo (hopefully) concludes weeks of drama that began when Hailey opened up about the Selena situation in an interview for the first time.

Hailey Baldwin insists she has no beef with Selena Gomez. (Photo via Instagram)

“When him and I ever started like hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever, at any point,” Hailey said about Justin on “Call Her Daddy.”

“It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship.”

Hailey went on to reveal that she’s received a ton of hate from Selena fans in the years since she married Bieber.

Hailey Baldwin goes in for a lick after exchanging vows with Justin Bieber and marrying this very cute singer. (Photo via Instagram)

“A lot of the hate, and the perpetuation, comes from the misperception, ‘Oh, you stole him.’ It comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else and that’s fine,” she said.

“You can wish that all you want but that’s just not the case.”

Hailey added that she has spoken to Selena since the wedding, saying, “There’s no drama, personally.”

Selena Gomez seems like she’s ready to be done talking about Justin Bieber. (Photo via Instagram)

After Hailey’s interview, Selena asked her fans to stop making derogatory comments about the model.

“Some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” she said.

Sadly, the abuse appears to have continued in the wake of Selena’s public plea.

We hope that the sight of the two stars casually enjoying one another’s company will help fans see that the rumors of a feud are completely baseless.

Sadly, there are entire social media accounts built around hurling hate at Hailey.

And people who have built their personalities around misguided rage often find it difficult to live any other way.

It’s a sad state of affairs, but at least Selena is helping to put a stop to it.