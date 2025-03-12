Josh Duggar Prison Dorm Goes on Hunger Strike Protesting Collective Punishment

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Disgraced former reality star Josh Duggar is in prison where he belongs.

He continues to serve his 151-month sentence following his conviction for child sex-abuse material (CSAM).

Now, the prison dorm in which the infamous Duggar resides is on a hunger strike.

The reason is apparently a collective punishment against the prisoners in retaliation for alleged contraband.

In this handout photo provided by the Washington County Sheriffâ€™s Office, former television personality on “19 Kids And Counting” Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest April 29, 2021. (Photo Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Inmates at Josh Duggar’s facility are on a hunger strike

According to a report by The US Sun, FCI Seagoville — the prison facility where Josh Duggar currently resides in Dallas, Texas — has halted recreation time for inmates.

“The interim warden has shut down recreational time ‘indefinitely’ as mass punishment for contraband,” an inside source revealed. “It’s been shut down for over a week.”

According to the insider, this is a move to “punish the whole yard” after the interim warden claimed that someone smuggled contraband into the prison. “They’ve been shaking down all of the dorms and not letting people outside; it’s not good.”

During his time on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, Josh Duggar was hiding dark secrets. (Image Credit: TLC)

“Two dorms, including Josh’s, went on a hunger strike Monday morning in protest,” the source continued.

“The two dorms, which hold several hundred inmates, didn’t go to chow,” the insider shared. “They’re not eating until they get rec back.”

Hunger strikes can be an odd way of protest, but they have a lengthy history. Prisoners have very little agency about any aspect of their day, but this is one way in which they can make clear their feelings on their treatment.

There was a time when TLC’s cameras caught Josh Duggar pretending to be an upstanding man and a good husband to Anna Duggar. Those were lies. (Image Credit: TLC)

Is Josh Duggar part of the hunger strike?

FCI Seagoville’s representative told The US Sun that, allegedly: “Currently our recreation yard is open.” That wording seems deliberately vague.

Inmates generally receive recreation time in the early morning and in the late afternoon. In addition to stretching their legs, there are various physical activities, and the opportunity to play certain musical instruments.

Temperatures in Dallas have been in the 60s and 70s. Many consider these temperatures to be pleasant despite their warmth, and might enjoy this time outdoors — given that most indoor recreation is not an option within the prison.

Josh Duggar will be stuck behind federal bars for a VERY long time. No one feels sorry for him. (Image Credit: NBC)

It remains unclear whether Josh Duggar participated in the hunger strike.

Past reports have described Josh as possessing contraband behind bars in the past. Reports also say that he leads a relatively privileged lifestyle behind bars, which isn’t saying much.

No one on the outside has seen Josh since late last year, when people spotted him walking around the track.

Josh and Anna Duggar on the now-defunct TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting. (Image Credit: TLC)

The hunger strike and what led to it are part of a larger problem

As we have discussed in past reports about Josh Duggar and about others, like Todd and Julie Chrisley, sometimes terrible people end up behind bars.

Just because Josh deserves his sentence (and it is a relief for him to be locked away, far from any child), does not mean that there are not innocent people at FCI Seagoville. That is essentially inevitable.

Whether someone is guilty or innocent, it seems appalling that the facility would implement any form of collective punishment. Inmates already cannot simply live their lives in peace or experience normal human comforts. Dialing down their humanity further seems unbecoming of our values, and does not speak well of our carceral system as a whole.