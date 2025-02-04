Jack Whitehall: Prince Harry’s Former Friend Says He Was ‘Dropped’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For years now, we’ve been hearing reports that Prince Harry cut ties with many of his old friends when he began dating Meghan Markle.

Now, we have confirmation that Harry dumped at least one of his friends — the popular UK comic Jack Whitehall — around the time that he met his future wife.

Whitehall told his story during a recent interview on the “Jase & Lauren” podcast.

Britain’s Prince Harry greets comedian Jack Whitehall after the Royal Variety Performance at the Albert Hall on November 13, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Hackett – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Jack Whitehall Says Prince Harry Ended Their Friendship

“I’ve come into contact with a couple of [the royals] in the past. I was quite good friends with Harry back in the day. Pre-Meghan, when he was a terror,” Whitehall revealed on the podcast.

The comic noted that while he was never a member of Harry’s “inner circle,” he “had a few nights out with him” during the Duke of Sussex’s single days.

“I mean, I wasn’t, I wouldn’t say, part of the inner circle, to go back to a Vegas analogy,” Whitehall said.

“But no, I had a few nights out with him when he was quite fun.”

When asked if there was any truth to the rumor that Harry had “dropped his mates” when he met Meghan, Whitehall replied simply, “Yeah.”

Whitehall went on to note that like Harry, he is retired from the hard-partying life.

“There’s still a demon inside me. There [is] definitely a little bit more negotiating and [I’ve] cashed out at the bank of mutual resentment,” Whitehall joked.

“I just sent my wife away for a girls’ weekend — I’m like, ‘Take two nights babe,’ ‘Cause I know there’s a potential boys’ weekend coming up.”

Clearly, Whitehall is not looking to create the impression that he and Harry were the best of friends.

But Harry has allegedly cut ties with friends who were members of his elite inner circle.

According to Page Six, Harry cut off contact with longtime pals Astrid Harbord and Tom “Skippy” Inskip when he started dating Meghan.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

Though to be fair, Inskip reportedly advised Harry not to marry Meghan.

“Like several others who were considered a questionable influence on Harry during his bad old bachelor days, Tom has been dropped, even though he himself now has a lovely wife, Lara,” a source said at the time.

“It’s all part of Meghan’s quiet airbrushing out of Harry’s old posse. She doesn’t want temptation — of any sort — being put in his way while they concentrate on starting a family.”

These days, it’s easy for Harry to maintain distance from his old friends. After all, he now resides about 6,000 miles away from London.

But the situation could become more complicated if there’s any truth to the rumors about Harry and Meghan moving back to the UK.