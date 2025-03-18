Prince Harry ‘Urged to Leave US’ After Judge Orders Release of Immigration …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In his 2023 memoir, Spare, Prince Harry revealed that he struggled with substance abuse in his younger years.

It’s the sort of revelation that’s not uncommon in celebrity autobiographies, but in Harry’s case, the confession could come with some unpleasant legal consequences.

Some of the drug use Harry talked about took place while he was visiting the US. And now, political enemies of the Duke of Sussex would like to see him kicked out of the country as a result.

A major legal setback for Harry?

Last year, conservative thinktank the Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security demanding the release of Harry’s visa application, as well as other documents related to his migration to the US.

Now, a judge has ruled in the foundation’s favor and ordered that Harry’s files must be released by the end of today.

What might that mean for Harry and his family? Well, it’s possible that there will be no consequences at all.

But as many have pointed out, the Trump administration prides itself on its aggressive approach to deportation, and making an example out of a high-profile political opponent like Harry might be a tempting prospect for the White House.

“There’s a lot of discretion that the government has, but merely admitting to drug use very often is not disqualifying from entering the country, but lying about drug use can be more serious and potentially could be disqualifying,” CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson said today.

And according to a new report from the Daily Mail, at least one high-profile UK politician has sided with the Heritage Foundation by “urging” to self-deport.

“If Harry is here illegally it would be hypocritical for him to get special treatment given the mass deportations occurring now,” says Chairman of Republicans Overseas UK, Greg Swenson

“Smartest thing for Harry would be to leave the US, avoid the proceedings and leave voluntarily.”

Asked if he believes the Trump White House might protect Harry’s right to remain in the US, Swenson replied, “It probably won’t rank high enough as an issue. I don’t think he will intervene.”

Royal journalist Richard Fitzwilliams added that if Trump intervenes at all, it probably won’t be on Harry’s behalf.

Fitzwilliams told GB News: “We know what the Sussexes think politically. They are strongly anti-Trump.

Harry’s confession

In his book, Harry admitted to using cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms, and other illicit substances while spending time in the US as a young man.

“Of course I had been taking cocaine at that time. At someone’s house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then I had consumed some more,” Harry wrote in one version of his book (per CBS News).

“It wasn’t very fun, and it didn’t make me feel especially happy as seemed to happen to others, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. To feel. To be different.”

Harry also admitted to taking mushrooms during a party at the home of actress Courteney Cox.

It’s unlikely that his past actions will force Harry to return to the UK, but you can bet that he and wife Meghan Markle are feeling a bit anxious today.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.