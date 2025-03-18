Kim Kardashian to Kanye West: You’re About to Lose Custody of Your Kids!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kim Kardashian is considering the nuclear option when it comes to her children.

As previously discussed and detailed, Kanye West released a new track over the weekend titled “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine.”

The artist’s daughter, North, has a cameo on this song — despite Kardashian having strongly voiced her disapproval of North being used in such fashion.

And despite the fact that the former couple’s divorce agreement says both sides must have an equal say when it comes to making decisions such as this in regard to their children.

Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

According to TMZ, both Kim and Kanye attended a mediation session on Friday with their respective lawyers where they agreed that North would not appear on any version of this song if it were released.

West then went ahead and immediately violated this agreement.

Just before uploading the track on Saturday, the rapper even put up screenshots of alleged text conversations he claims to have had with Kardashian… as the exes went back and forth regarding the trademark of North’s name.

At one point in this exchange, West tells Kardashian “I’m never speaking with you again,” to which Kim replies:

“I asked u at the time if I can trademark her name You said yes when she’s 18 it goes to her so stop I sent paper work over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song To protect her One person has to trademark!”

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

West also threatened “war” against is ex and said “neither of us will recover from the public fallout” if he takes that route, adding: “You’re going to have to kill me.”

One could argue, of course, that Kanye won’t recover from many of his recent actions outside of this spat… considering he’s just and out and proud Nazi at this point.

But anyway.

Back to what Kim is now thinking about in the wake of this legal dispute…

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The reality star is “seriously considering going to court to ask a judge to strip [Kanye] of joint legal custody,” writes TMZ.

To be clear, Kardashian already has physical custody of her children. She has never prevented them from seeing their dad, either.

However, Kim may make this extra move to ensure the safety of her kids and to disassociate them as much as possible from a man who certainly appears to be VERY far off his rocker.

Aside from North, Kim and Kanye share three other kids: Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

West, for his part, has only responded to this latest feud by ranting like a mad man on social media.

“I DONT WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM. I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR [sic] THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOSE HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER [sic] MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME,” he wrote via X on Saturday, March 15.

“ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB, HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE.”

And when it comes to issues such as his daughter appearing on a rap song?

“THE MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION, West added.

The guy is such a sweetheart, isn’t he?