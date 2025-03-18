Tracy Morgan Leaves Knicks Game In Wheelchair After Vomiting Courtside

There was a scary moment during last night’s New York Knicks-Miami Heat game, as Tracy Morgan was suddenly taken ill in his courtside seat.
The former SNL and 30 Rock star vomited profusely on the floor near his feet. The incident forced a temporary interruption in play, and a wheelchair was brought out to help Morgan from the building.
Tracy has yet to publicly comment on the situation.
Tracy Morgan’s courtside medical emergency: what happened?
A Madison Square Garden spokesperson was quick to downplay the incident, saying:
“We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.”
Several onlookers shared their reactions on social media, and it sounds like many were left with genuine concerns about Morgan’s well-being.
“Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out from courtside at MSG .. bleeding from nose .. could barely stand up … hope he’s ok,” tweeted one witness.
This is not the first time that Morgan has made headlines in connection with concerns about his health.
In 2014, Morgan was involved in a car wreck that nearly cost him his life. The accident killed Tracy’s longtime friend James “Jimmy Mack” McNair left the comic fighting for his life.
But despite what his attorney described as “a severe brain injury,” Morgan was eventually able to return to public life.
That incident is on the minds of many fans today.
“I see a lot of ignorant people trying to joke about a man who has had a lot of health issues after his car accident. What a shame. Prayers going up to Tracy for his health,” one person tweeted.
“I have seen people calling him a drunk and a druggie too. It didn’t look like he was drunk to me..looked like it just hit him and there was nothing gonna stop it. I pray he is OK, no matter the cause!” another chimed in.
Obviously, whatever happened courtside is probably not as serious as the accident that nearly claimed Tracy’s life.
But it’s not hard to see why so many of the comic’s fans might be feeling defensive in response to callous jokes about his health.
In any event, we hope Tracy is feeling better and that last night’s bout of illness was an isolated incident.
We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.