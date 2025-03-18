Tracy Morgan Leaves Knicks Game In Wheelchair After Vomiting Courtside

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There was a scary moment during last night’s New York Knicks-Miami Heat game, as Tracy Morgan was suddenly taken ill in his courtside seat.

The former SNL and 30 Rock star vomited profusely on the floor near his feet. The incident forced a temporary interruption in play, and a wheelchair was brought out to help Morgan from the building.

Tracy has yet to publicly comment on the situation.

Tracy Morgan attends the 17th Annual Stand Up For Heroes at David Geffen Hall on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Tracy Morgan’s courtside medical emergency: what happened?

A Madison Square Garden spokesperson was quick to downplay the incident, saying:

“We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.”

Several onlookers shared their reactions on social media, and it sounds like many were left with genuine concerns about Morgan’s well-being.

Tracy Morgan attends the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out from courtside at MSG .. bleeding from nose .. could barely stand up … hope he’s ok,” tweeted one witness.

This is not the first time that Morgan has made headlines in connection with concerns about his health.

In 2014, Morgan was involved in a car wreck that nearly cost him his life. The accident killed Tracy’s longtime friend James “Jimmy Mack” McNair left the comic fighting for his life.

But despite what his attorney described as “a severe brain injury,” Morgan was eventually able to return to public life.

Comedian Tracy Morgan attends the Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T – Milk Studios, Day 1 at Milk Studios on May 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival)

That incident is on the minds of many fans today.

“I see a lot of ignorant people trying to joke about a man who has had a lot of health issues after his car accident. What a shame. Prayers going up to Tracy for his health,” one person tweeted.

“I have seen people calling him a drunk and a druggie too. It didn’t look like he was drunk to me..looked like it just hit him and there was nothing gonna stop it. I pray he is OK, no matter the cause!” another chimed in.

Obviously, whatever happened courtside is probably not as serious as the accident that nearly claimed Tracy’s life.

Tracy Morgan attends the 2024 Garden Of Laughs Comedy Benefit at Madison Square Garden on March 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

But it’s not hard to see why so many of the comic’s fans might be feeling defensive in response to callous jokes about his health.

In any event, we hope Tracy is feeling better and that last night’s bout of illness was an isolated incident.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.