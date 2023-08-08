Nick Viall and Natalie Joy: Expecting First Child Together!!

Early this year, we reported on Nick Viall’s engagement to much-younger fiancee Natalie Joy.

The Bachelor Fam mainstay is no stranger to controversy. But despite their age gap, many fans sent their congratulations.

Now, the couple has another piece of news.

Nick and Natalie are expecting their first child together!

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are expecting their first child together, they announced on August 8, 2023. (Instagram)

Soon, Nick Viall is going to be a father. And Natalie Joy is going to be a mother.

The 42-year-old former The Bachelor lead announced that he was engaged to 24-year-old fiancee in early January of this year.

As they look forward to welcoming their first child into the world, the two are gushing with excitement.

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall shared a look at their sonogram on the 8th of August, 2023. Nick gushed about his excitement at becoming a dad. (Instagram)

“Our biggest dream came true,” the couple penned on Instagram while announcing the news to the world.

“Being a Dad is going to be so cool,” Nick gushed in his Instagram Story.

“Greatest dream come true of my life,” he added, tagging Natalie with a string of five red heart emojis.

Cracking jokes as always, Nick Viall shared this glimpse of fiancee Natalie Joy’s baby bump on his Instagram Story alongside the pregnancy announcement on August 8, 2023. (Instagram)

“Our baby will be so beautiful,” Nick wrote ofer a close-up on Natalie’s baby bump.

“And obviously humble,” he could not resist joking.

Meanwhile, other members of the Bachelor Fam took to comments to share how they had struggles, but ultimately succeeded, to keep this happy news a secret for so long. (We see you, Victoria Fuller)

Nick Viall and girlfriend Natalie Joy are engaged. (Instagram)

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy first confirmed their relationship status in January of 2021.

And how did they meet?

“She slid into my DMs. It was very romantic,” he joked on his podcast just weeks after going public.

Nick Viall sits here and talks to his podcast audience. Do you ever listen to his podcast? (Instagram)

“We kind of kept hanging out, and she finally got to a point where she was like, ‘I want to date,’” Nick recalled.

“And,” he admitted. “I was kind of like, ‘I don’t know.’”

According to Nick: “She was just like, ‘OK, this is what I want. It’s fine, no big deal, but I’m gonna go do my thing,’ and she did and I was like, ‘What?!’ … She went and showed me exactly what I’d be missing.”

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged to be married. (Instagram)

By late 2021, insiders were already teasing that Nick and Natalie might become engaged.

However, they did not announce that milestone until more than a year later.

Since then, Nick has gushed about how she has taught him so much about love and what it means to be a partner.

Natalie Joy shows off her engagement ring. Fun! (Instagram)

Obviously, a lot of people raised their eyebrows at this couple’s age gap. Nick is nearly twice her age.

And he was closer to twice her age when they announced their relationship. That was two-and-a-half years ago, give or take.

But age gaps between adults aren’t some hard-and-fast rule. Sure, it’s a little weird. But it might be what works for them. Congratulations to them both!