Adrien Brody’s Girlfriend: Meet His Partner Georgina Chapman

Adrien Brody is one of the frontrunners for the Best Actor Award at the 2025 Academy Awards. His performance in The Brutalist has been one of the most revered this awards season. As he attends the ceremony, he’ll certainly have his longtime girlfriend Georgina Chapman by his side.

If Adrien wins, this will be his second-ever Best Actor Oscar. He notably became the youngest person to ever win the award in 2003 for The Pianist. He was 29 at the time.

In the years between his last win and now, Adrien has appeared in countless hit films, like King Kong and The Village. He also has been in many Wes Anderson movies, like The Grand Budapest Hotel and Asteroid City.

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

As Adrien prepares for the Academy Awards, get to know more about his longtime girlfriend here!

Adrien Brody’s Girlfriend Is An Actress & Designer

Georgina Chapman has had an interesting and varied career. In her 20s, she began working as a model, but she became interested in the design side of the fashion industry.

She’s worked as a fashion designer and costume designer on a range of different projects. In 2004, she began the women’s wear brand Marchesa with her business partner Keren Craig.

Some of Georgina’s other fashion projects included designing a dress for the 2019 Met Gala, and she was a judge on Project Runway: All Stars from 2012 to 2019.

Besides her design work, she’s acted in small roles in a variety of films and shows. She’s appeared in Shanghai Nights, Bride and Prejudice, and The Nanny Diaries. She also appeared in an episode of Gossip Girl as herself.

Georgina Was Married to Harvey Weinstein

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend the Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute)

Long before she and Adrien started dating, Georgina was wed to now-disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. They started dating in 2004 and got married in 2007, after he divorced his first wife, Eve Chilton. They share two kids.

After multiple women came forward accusing the producer of sexual misconduct, including rape, assault, and harassment, Georgina announced that she was leaving him. They separated in 2017 and settled the following year. Their divorce was finalized in 2019.

Georgina opened up about her marriage to the sex offender in a 2018 interview with Vogue. She said that throughout their marriage, she had no suspicions about the abuse that he was conducting behind her back.

In the piece, the journalist reported that she and Harvey were in regular touch due to their divorce proceedings. When asked about what he was thinking as the allegations came out against him, Georgina was frank.

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend “The Brutalist” red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“Clearly, when I was married to him, I didn’t know anything about his state of mind, so I’m probably not the best person to ask,” she quipped.

How Did Adrien Brody Meet Georgina Chapman?

Romance rumors about Adrien and Georgina first surfaced in 2019. It was reported that the pair met in Puerto Rico for a Helena Christensen swimwear launch, according to Page Six.

Coincidentally, the pair also share a birthday. Adrien was born on April 14, 1973, and Georgina was born the same day in 1976.

Since the initial reports, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Tribeca Film Fest, and Georgina has accompanied the Oscar-winner to a few more film premieres since then.

Georgina has also posted quite a few date night photos on social media, showing off their stylish outfits.

Adrien Brody’s Ex-Girlfriend

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend the 2025 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on January 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Besides Georgina, Adrien has had one other major public romance. He dated Spanish actress and model Elsa Pataky from 2006 to 2009.

One of the key moments in their relationship was when Adrien bought the Fast and Furious star a house in New York for her birthday. It was designed to look like a castle, and fans still are swooning over the romantic gesture.

In 2010, she married Chris Hemsworth, and they’ve been together ever since.

While details about the split are not known, the Elsa and Adrien nearly had an awkward run in at the 2024 Met Gala, according to DailyMail. Adrien arrived at the event as Elsa and Chris were making their way up the red carpet.