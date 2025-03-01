Angie Stone Cause of Death: ‘Wish I Didn’t Miss You’ Singer Passes Away …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have some sad news to report from the world of music:

Angie Stone — a member of the iconic musical trio the Sequence — has passed away. She was just 63 years old.

News of Stone’s passing comes courtesy of her rep Deborah R. Champagne, who also revealed the tragic circumstances under which the singer died.

Angie Stone attends the 2016 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Angie Stone’s cause of death revealed

According to Stone’s representative, the music legend was killed in a car accident after performing in Montgomery, Alabama Friday night.

Champagne says she spoke to Stone just hours before she passed away.

TMZ has reached out to Montgomery authorities seeking details about the crash, but thus far, the outlet has not received a response.

An epic life cut short

In this image released on June 5, 2021, Angie Stone is seen during Black Music Honors 2021 at City Winery Nashville on May 5, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Over the course of her career, Angie saw major success as both a solo artist and as a member of the Sequence.

The pioneering group released three successful albums between 1979 and 1985. Their breakup was only the beginning of Stone’s career success, as she released her most popular singles on her own.

Angie’s debut album Black Diamond went gold in the U.S. Two years later, she released her biggest song, “Wish I Didn’t Miss You.”

More than 20 years after its release, the song remains popular, with more nearly 40 million views on YouTube.

According to Spin over the course of Angie’s career, she collaborated with such luminaries as Prince, Macy Gray, Lenny Kravitz, Josh Groban, Ray Charles, Kool & the Gang, Guru, and Dionne Warwick.

News of Stone’s passing made her an instant trending topic on social media.

On X (formerly Twitter), users pointed out that she performed the theme for the popular sitcom Girlfriends, and her song “No More Rain” was prominently featured in a classic episode of The Wire.

Angie released ten albums over the course of her career. Her latest, Love Language, came out in 2023.

Stone also worked as an actress, racking up more than a dozen TV and film credits, and drawing rave reviews for her work as Big Mama Morton in a stage production of Chicago.

Singer Angie Stone attends the 2016 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Angie is survived by her son Michael, daughter Diamond and two grandkids.

Our thoughts go out to Angie’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

We’ll have further details on this developing story as new information becomes available.