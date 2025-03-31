Mackenzie McKee Is Pregnant! ‘Teen Mom’ Star Reveals She’s Expecting …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

After a long IVF journey, Mackenzie McKee and Khesanio Hall are expecting twins!

The reality star shared the news with fans during an interview with Drew Barrymore today.

“No one knows I’m pregnant, but I am,” McKee announced during an appearance on Drew’s show alongside costar Briana DeJesus.

“There’s two in there,” McKee confirmed following some prodding from the host.

Mackenzie McKee on an episode of Teen Mom OG. (Image Credit: MTV)

Of course, this news didn’t come as a total shock.

On Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, McKee opened up about her plans for an embryonic transfer.

At one point, Mackenzie explained to her stunned fiance that there is a small chance that she could end up with twins or even a greater number of mutiples. But she believed that it was worth the risk.

Yes, Mackenzie McKee wants to be pregnant again

During the Thursday, March 20 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Mackenzie McKee discussed undergoing an embryo transfer to become pregnant.

She was speaking to her fiance, Khesanio Hall, and to her friend, Cayla.

Mackenzie is already a mother to Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs. And she’ll soon be more than just a mother of four. …

Mackenzie McKee explained that she could become pregnant with twins as a result of the embryo transfer.

“They took an egg, they took a sperm and they made an embryo,” she explained. Hopefully, most adult viewers already understand the process, but it could still have educational value.

“We have four embryos, right?” Mackenzie continued, using spoons as props. “But we are choosing to transfer two.”

Mackenzie McKee appears in this scene from an episode of the MTV series, Teen Mom OG. (Image Credit: MTV)

But why would Mackenzie McKee risk becoming pregnant with twins?

“Why are we choosing to transfer two?” Mackenzie McKee explained about her plans to become pregnant.

“Because if you transfer two embryos, there’s an 80 percent chance one of them sticks and you have one baby,” she cited.

Mackenzie added: “However, this comes with the risk that there’s a 20 percent chance that both of them stick and you have twins.”

Mackenzie McKee looks on in slight annoyance and/or confusion in this screenshot from a Teen Mom episode. (Image Credit: MTV)

While there was no realistic chance of Mackenzie McKee finding herself in an Octomom debacle, there was more on the table — potentially — than twins.

“There’s a two percent chance that these both split into two different babies. Now you got four,” she pointed out.

Khes was quick to acknowledge that it would be “very bad” to have four newborns at once. But, for once, there was a sensible reason for Mackenzie taking this risk.

Mackenzie McKee on Teen Mom in 2020. She’s finally made it back to the big time. (Image Credit: MTV)

Did the embryo transfer work?

“I would rather be told I’m pregnant with twins than I’m not pregnant,” Mackenzie McKee pointed out.

“Because I don’t think I can go through this again,” she admitted. “I’m gonna be very, very honest.”

Embryonic transfer and all of the steps leading up to it take a toll on the body, on the mind, even on relationships.

For months now, speculation on Reddit and elsewhere on social media was that Mackenzie McKee was likely pregnant.

She confirmed that news today, and she appears to be quite far along.

“It was planned. Finally,” joked McKee during her appearance on Drew.

Our sincere congratulations go out to Mackenzie and Khesanio!