Dave Coulier Becomes a Grandfather Amidst Cancer Battle

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Dave Coolier is a grandfather!

The cast of Full House has seen fame, tragedy, fortune, and infamy since the classic sitcom ended in 1995.

In recent months, the actor who portrayed Uncle Joey has experienced highs and lows.

Late last year, he revealed his cancer diagnosis. Now, on a much brighter note, he has become a grandfather!

Actor and comedian Dave Coulier appeared on The Today Show in autumn of 2025. (Image Credit: NBC)

On Monday, March 31, Parade published an interview revealing that Dave Coolier is now a grandfather.

The 65-year-old Full House alum gushed: “We’re so excited.”

He detailed: “My son and his wife live in California, so we’ll be making multiple trips to see that little boy.”

Dave Coulier attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Fuller House” at Pacific Theatres at The Grove on February 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Coulier’s 34-year-old son, Luc, and his wife, Alex, welcomed their first child on Thursday, March 27.

Luc is Coulier’s only child.

He works as a pilot for FedEx.

Coulier shares Luc with his ex-wife, Jayne Modean.

Actor Dave Coulier attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

“I have a lot to do,” Coulier shared during the interview.

He and his wife Melissa reside in the Detroit area. He hopes to make changes to their home now that the extended family has grown.

“There’s lots of work to do here on the exterior of the home,” he shared.

Coulier specified his plans: “I want to get out my tractor and keep planting trees and beautifying our home space.”

Tragically, Coulier received a cancer diagnosis in October. He revealed this news to fans in November.

He began treatments, including chemo, for his stage 3 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma last autumn.

“A negative attitude doesn’t inspire anybody,” he acknowledged in his recent interview. “Positivity, though, can take you a long way.”

That may sound like wishful thinking, but numerous studies have indicated that one’s attitude can have a direct and indirect impact upon certain illnesses, including forms of cancer. (This does not apply to every disease, however)

On The Today Show, Dave Coulier discusses his cancer diagnosis and treatment. (Image Credit: NBC)

Obviously, we continue to wish Coulier the best in his ongoing cancer battle.

Having a grandbaby to look forward to seeing should certainly help to life his spirits.

And having the household projects that he describes might also help — provided that his doctor believes that he can do so safely.

Yard work can usually wait.