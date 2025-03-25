Lizzo Fires Back at Weight Loss Backlash, Hypocritical Trolls

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Everyone is talking about Lizzo.

Unfortunately, when it comes to deeply weird people, they’re not saying good things.

After Lizzo’s recent weight loss, some haters who demanded that she lose weight are now coming up with new angles of attack. Some of them are even accusing her of hypocrisy.

Lizzo is responding with some firm words — and a few of her supporters are getting caught in the crossfire.

Lizzo attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Everyone is talking about Lizzo

During a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, Yung Miami addressed the impossible — and often contradictory — beauty standards that women face.

“If you natural, they hate you, if you got a BBL they hate you… What do you want?” she asked. It is a fair question.

Then, Yung Miami cited Lizzo as an example. Lizzo has been an infamous target for body-shaming trolls for years.

Yung Miami noted how people previously bombarded Lizzo with hateful demands to lose weight. Now, Lizzo has lost weight on her own terms, and trolls are still coming after her.

“It’s like, ‘Oh My God,’ ew. Pick a side. What do you want?” the rapper asked, expressing frustration at the no-win scenario.

Lizzo heard a fragment of this and called in directly to ask what Yung Miami meant when invoking her name.

Lizzo performs in concert at Irving Plaza on March 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Atlantic Records)

Yung Miami was not attacking Lizzo

In the call with Lizzo, Yung Miami emphasized that she was not personally saying that Lizzo is “too little” or anything of the sort. She just finds the body-shaming frustrating and contradictory.

“Before you lost the weight, people would be like she should lose weight, she too fat, that shit not cute, that’s what I was pertaining to,” the rapper explained.

Yung Miami continued: “Everybody says you look good, but then you have the five percent that say she looks better fat.” She is not a critic of the singer — she’s just pointing out that the critics don’t make sense.

Meanwhile, TikTok user Steve Lutsk, who goes by Dadbod Steve, is among Lizzo’s actual critics.

“Lizzo, I’m proud of you, but what happened to being beautiful and healthy at any size?” he demanded in a social media video.

Betraying his actual meaning, Lutsk sneered: “I thought obesity should be celebrated and promoted. Isn’t this the message that you’ve been spewing for the last half decade?”

Lizzo visits the SiriusXM Studios on March 14, 2025. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Weight loss does not always mean ‘healthier’

“Although I’m happy to see her get healthier,” Lutsk claimed about Lizzo, “sadly her B.S. message has poisoned the brains of millions of young people who are probably more confused than anything at her recent transformation.”

As you may have guessed from his words, “Dadbod Steve” does not, in fact, have a dadbod. And that’s not even the most disappointing thing about the guy.

Just for the record, we do not know anything about Lizzo’s health. Body size is not the same as health. It seems that Lutsk simply imagines that Lizzo’s health has improved, and is taking her recent weight loss as an opportunity to promote his less than scientific ideas.

Something more important to remember, however, is that other people’s health is not our business.