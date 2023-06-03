Lizzo Lashes Out at Body-Shaming Trolls, Considers Quitting Music

Lizzo is one of the most profoundly talented and celebrated singers in the business. And that is only part of her cultural impact.

In addition to joining Star Wars canon alongside Jack Black and Christopher Lloyd, she has also been an advocate for self-love and body neutrality.

Over the years, Lizzo has obliterated body-shamers. It’s just a real, well, shame that she has to deal with them at all.

She thinks so, too. In fact, she is growing so tired of these vicious trolls that she is considering retiring from music.

Lizzo attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023. (Getty)

35 is not exactly a traditional retirement age. Not even in a youth-oriented business like the music industry.

But, in a Twitter thread this week — Lizzo has since made her Twitter account private to stem the tide of cruelty — she explained why she is so tired of these attacks.

“I JUST logged on… and this is the type of s–t I see about me on a daily basis,” Lizzo began.

Lizzo uploaded this jaw-dropping selfie in the back half of 2022. Yes, please! (Instagram)

“It’s really starting to make me hate the world,” the supremely talented musician then confessed.

“Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food,'” she noted. Anyone who knows anything about her knows this to be untrue.

Lizzo pointed out: “I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO…” Though that is pretty immaterial to the topic, lies are lies. And these are malicious lies.

Lizzo poses during Reel To Reel: LOVE, LIZZO at The GRAMMY Museum on December 14, 2022. (Getty)

“I’m tired of explaining myself all the time,” Lizzo expressed.

“And,” she continued, “I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls–t.” That is more than fair.

“Y’all really need to touch grass…” Lizzo advised. This is a common term on social media for someone who needs a dose of reality.

Lizzo (R) accepts the Outstanding Competition Program award for ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’ onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys. (Getty)

“I’m not trying to BE fat. I’m not trying to BE smaller,” Lizzo announced. She was explaining her body neutrality.

“I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy,” she emphasized. That is sensible.

Lizzo added: “This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out! Y’all speak on s–t y’all know NOTHING ABOUT and I’m starting to get heated.”

Lizzo performs at The Kia Forum on November 18, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Getty)

Then, Lizzo accurately described that it is “crazy” that the “love definitely do not outweigh the hate on social media.” Sad but, at times, true. Especially for a popular target.

“Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F–KING FARM,” she warned.

“I literally NEVER search my name,” Lizzo clarified. She’s a talented and brilliant person with no need to do that. She’s not Elon Musk. “This stuff just comes up on my TL & my FYP.”

In addition to being an actress, a superb musician, and a self-love advocate, Lizzo is also drop-dead gorgeous. (Instagram)

“It’s wild,” Lizzo then characterized. “I swear I just wanna look at dance videos and science news and this s–t comes in every day.”

She then opted to address “the people who haven’t had an original thought or fresh air in years.”

Lizzo clarified: “BEING FAT ISN’T MY ‘BRAND.’ BEING FAT IS WHAT MY BODY LOOKS [like]. THAT’S IT. THAT’S ALL.”

Lizzo accepts the Video For Good award for ‘About Damn Time’ onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022. (Getty)

“My ‘brand’ is FEEL-GOOD MUSIC. My ‘brand’ is CHAMPIONING ALL PEOPLE,” Lizzo explained. “I’ve always led w/ my TALENT…”

She observed: “But when I dropped ‘Good as Hell’ feel-good music was ‘corny.’ When I dropped ‘Juice’ disco-pop wasn’t ‘for them.’ When I was body positive in 2016 being body positive was ‘pandering.'”

She lamented: “Now everybody on that wave and I’m still s–t on?! Man, f–k y’all.” It’s hard to win when the people targeting you will change the rules so that you always lose.